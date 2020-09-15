Deloitte Cloud Institute Recognized by Brandon Hall Group as a 2020 Gold Medal Winner for Excellence in Learning

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced that its Deloitte Cloud Institute™️ training program has been recognized with a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for Excellence in Learning in the category of Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy.

"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards — so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees."

The Deloitte Cloud Institute is building the industry's most skilled workforce across the entire cloud and technology lifecycle — to outpace change, navigate complexity; and help clients and society truly realize cloud's potential. Through a curriculum designed to support and encourage lifelong learning, Deloitte practitioners at any level can upskill with hands-on courses, deep training and learning pathways from cloud developer to strategist, and everything in between.

"The Deloitte Cloud Institute is a one-of-a-kind program," said Myke Miller, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP and dean of the Institute. "We're focused on training our professionals for the ever-evolving business landscape, providing flexible and differentiated learning options; and helping companies embrace what the cloud makes possible. We're very honored to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group."

"Moving forward, it will be imperative for companies, clients and customers to have cloud-skilled workforces," said Kate Kustermann Rivera, senior manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and the cloud capability development leader for the Institute. "Our program is at the forefront of this movement, transforming our workforce through a comprehensive, applied learning curriculum. I'm very proud that we received this award from the Brandon Hall Group."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent, senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Deloitte Consulting LLP was recognized with seven total awards this year, including four Gold and three Bronze.

