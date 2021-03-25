Deloitte Digital Awarded Global Channels Partner of the Year by MuleSoft and Two Regional Awards in Americas and EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Deloitte Digital received three top honors from MuleSoft, including MuleSoft Global Channels Partner of the Year 2021, MuleSoft AMER Partner of the Year 2021 and MuleSoft EMEA Practice Development Partner of the Year 2021. This marks the fourth consecutive year Deloitte Digital has been awarded three or more awards in a single year and sixth time receiving the honor of Global Partner of the Year.

MuleSoft, provider of the world's No. 1 integration and API platform, recognized Deloitte Digital for its significant contributions in delivering a truly connected customer experience and accelerating business outcomes using MuleSoft. Deloitte Digital's deep understanding of enterprise organizations coupled with Deloitte's experience in MuleSoft's API-led approach to integration has delivered significant value for joint customers to meet the needs of today's rapid technology environment. Together the alliance enables seamless connectivity so technology leaders can shift from project-delivery to technology enablement and innovate for the future.

"Deloitte Digital is pleased to have been selected again as MuleSoft's Partner of the Year globally and celebrates our two regional wins, fulfilling our promise to deliver business at scale for joint clients around the world," said Amit Chaudhary, principal, U.S. offering leader - Cloud Engineering, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Together, MuleSoft and Deloitte Digital focus on the largest integration challenges that often thwart organizations from digitally transforming their business. This work and collaboration between our organizations will continue as we address the pain points our clients are facing today, while enabling them to innovate for tomorrow."

Each year the MuleSoft Partner Awards recognize top performing partners that excel in growing the business through innovation, product training and certification. The 2021 awards focus on those with skills and expertise that leverage MuleSoft to help customers unlock business capability and build application networks that accelerate the speed of information technology delivery. The result is an increased organization agility and enabled innovation at scale for Deloitte Digital and MuleSoft customers.

The following is a complete list of the awards received by Deloitte Digital this year:

MuleSoft Global Channels Partner of the Year 2021

MuleSoft AMER Partner of the Year 2021

MuleSoft EMEA Practice Development Partner of the Year 2021

"Every industry faces immediate change, and every organization needs to deliver faster than ever before to meet increasing customer expectations. Deloitte Digital is a trusted collaborator that is helping our joint customers adapt to increasing change and accelerate their most challenging digital transformation projects," said Brent Hayward, CEO, MuleSoft. "We congratulate Deloitte Digital on their continued success in helping customers realize speed, agility and efficiency."

Visit the Deloitte website to learn more about Deloitte Digital's MuleSoft alliance .

