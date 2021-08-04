Deloitte Digital Launches New SAP® Customer Experience Offerings on Hux Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital, a leading Experience Consultancy, today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with SAP that will integrate SAP® Customer Experience solutions into its new Hux series of customer experience offerings. The first offering, Hux Direct Selling, will target direct selling followed by a series of bundled solutions. The offering will help make it easier for clients to purchase, implement and operate the advanced software tools and capabilities needed to deliver a superior customer experience. Each offering will be tailored to the specific needs of individual industries, drawing from Deloitte's deep experience delivering customer experience solutions that target industry-specific challenges.

Hux is Deloitte Digital's proprietary Customer Experience platform that integrates data, decisioning and orchestration technologies. The new offerings are designed to address two core needs frequently cited by organizations seeking to improve their customer experience with SAP tools: efficiency and speed. Hux solutions allow organizations to purchase a range of pre-integrated solutions and tools selected specifically for the challenges of their industry, which can require fewer resources and less time to assemble the capabilities they need on their own. Organizations can purchase these capabilities from Deloitte helping to reduce the time and effort required for negotiations with multiple providers. Once purchased, these solutions can be implemented quickly to help deliver business value faster, owing to the pre-integration of package components and Deloitte's deep experience in implementing these solutions.

"Today's announcement makes it easier for our clients to get the advanced capabilities they need to begin delivering a truly differentiated experience for their customers, faster," said Scott Mager, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Deloitte Digital's Advertising, Marketing and Commerce offering lead. "SAP's original equipment manufacturer program is a smart way for us to deliver the power of SAP Customer Experience solutions to clients in a streamlined manner, giving them a single point of contact for their customer experience-focused software needs, from purchase to integration and ongoing support."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Deloitte through our OEM program for these innovative customer experience solutions to clients," said Geert Leeman, chief revenue and operating officer for Customer Experience, SAP. "Deloitte has the deep, practical, industry-level experience to put SAP capabilities to work in ways that benefit enterprise organizations. We can't wait to see the value clients can achieve with these powerful packages."

"When it comes to delivering a superior customer experience, direct sales organizations face a particularly challenging set of issues and relationships," said Mager. "We know the industry well and are able to use that knowledge to bring these companies the power of SAP Commerce and SAP Customer Data Platform solutions in a way that is finely tuned to their issues."

Deloitte received a 2021 SAP Pinnacle Award for Customer Experience Partner of the Year—Large Enterprise to recognize its contributions in this space.

Deloitte will begin offering Hux – Direct Sales to clients immediately. For more information about this offer, visit our website.

