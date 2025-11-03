Deloitte Expands Alliance With Snowflake to Enhance Tax Data Management Solutions

Alliance to modernize tax data management for enterprises adopting AI and cloud solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Tax LLP ("Deloitte Tax") today announced an expanded strategic alliance with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to transform tax data management solutions. This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organizations to combat cloud modernization challenges and deliver innovative cloud data solutions and analytics capabilities to tax departments.

Effective data management is the cornerstone of a modern tax department's journey into Generative AI, driving strategic agility and operational excellence. By establishing robust data foundations, tax teams can unlock the full potential of advanced technologies, reduce integration costs, and tap into a wealth of historical and real-time data. As tax departments increasingly embrace advanced technologies like GenAI, robust centralized data management has become essential to driving innovation and agility.

Deloitte Tax's expansion to the organization's existing alliance with Snowflake leverages Snowflake's cloud data management capabilities in combination with Deloitte's premier tax services, enhancing visibility into enterprise-wide tax data and providing a single source of data for accurate tax reporting, efficient reconciliation, and strategic tax planning.

"Deloitte Tax is committed to driving innovation in tax data management, and our expanded alliance with Snowflake is a testament to that commitment," said Carin Giuliante, chair and CEO, Deloitte Tax. "Together, we will empower our clients with cutting-edge data management capabilities that not only streamline tax processes and enhance data accuracy but also lay the groundwork for future AI-powered solutions to support strategic decision-making."

Through the expanded alliance, Deloitte Tax and Snowflake will work together on developing tax data management accelerators to assist tax across all domains, including:

Common Data Models : Deloitte Tax and Snowflake are collaborating to design and implement unified tax data models, enabling organizations to harmonize disparate data sources and allow for consistency across tax processes. This foundation streamlines data integration and assists in creating more efficient tax operations.

: Deloitte Tax and Snowflake are collaborating to design and implement unified tax data models, enabling organizations to harmonize disparate data sources and allow for consistency across tax processes. This foundation streamlines data integration and assists in creating more efficient tax operations. Standardized Reporting : The joint effort will introduce standard reporting outputs based on common data models including tax workpapers, tax system integration, exception reports, tax management reporting and analytical support. This approach will reduce manual effort and improve accuracy in tax reporting, documentation, and enhance audit readiness of Tax data.

: The joint effort will introduce standard reporting outputs based on common data models including tax workpapers, tax system integration, exception reports, tax management reporting and analytical support. This approach will reduce manual effort and improve accuracy in tax reporting, documentation, and enhance audit readiness of Tax data. GenAI Data Readiness: The expanded alliance will focus on developing data models to support the Tax GenAI journey. Creating structured, reliable datasets aligned to tax processes will serve as the foundation to drive GenAI capabilities throughout the organization.

"We are excited to expand our alliance with Deloitte to enhance tax data management and analytics," said Amy Kodl, VP, GSI, Americas Alliances, Snowflake. "This relationship will deliver scalable, structured data solutions, helping organizations manage tax processes more efficiently. By combining Snowflake's cloud platform with Deloitte's tax experience we aim to address current client challenges and pave the way for AI-powered solutions, enabling predictive analytics and strategic decision-making."

"Deloitte Tax's expanded alliance with Snowflake represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge tax data management solutions," said RJ Littleton, partner, Deloitte Tax. "By broadening our relationship with Snowflake, we are delighted to offer our clients unparalleled and expanded visibility into their tax data, improving reconciliation efforts and operational efficiencies across the board, saving time and resources that can be spent on larger strategic issues."

Learn more about the alliance between Deloitte and Snowflake here.

