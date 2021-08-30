Deloitte Expands Capabilities in Legal Business Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that Teju Deshpande, CEO and co-founder of Oya Solutions, and other professionals from the company have joined Deloitte's Legal Business Services team, marking a significant expansion in its capabilities, experience and reach. The addition of these professionals caps a year of dramatic growth for the Legal Business Services team, which now boasts a nationwide team and ranks among the leading service providers helping legal departments to transform and thrive in the digital age.

"Deloitte's multi-disciplinary capabilities and trusted brand, combined with the deep experience and credibility that our Legal Business Services team possesses are what truly differentiates our offerings to clients and has led to unprecedented growth and the rapid expansion of our marketplace leadership," said Valerie Dickerson, partner, Legal Business Services, Deloitte Tax LLP. "The addition of Teju and the Oya team will further enhance Deloitte's impressive breadth, scale, and quality; as well as our ability to provide a singular destination for the corporate legal business services buyer," added Rich Levine, managing director, Legal Business Services, Deloitte Tax LLP.

Deshpande, who has joined Deloitte Tax LLP as a principal and is based in Chicago, is a pioneering leader in the legal services sector. She will help drive further growth in the Legal Business Services practice, building on her extensive experience in helping legal departments transform their operations through enabling technologies, process reengineering and alternative resourcing models. The Legal Business Services team will leverage her deep proficiency in contract lifecycle management (CLM) to enhance its industry-leading CLM practice with new innovative solutions to help clients accelerate their CLM transformation initiatives.

"Our research indicates that increasing digitization of contract management is a high priority for most organizations, said Mark Ross, principal, Legal Business Services, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Our clients are embracing the need to better understand how contracts are managed, with a true appreciation of data's power. However, they need help in assessing, and reengineering end-to-end CLM processes, as well as identifying and implementing enabling technologies. Teju and the Oya team's arrival at Deloitte further accelerates our ability to support our clients' contract management transformation efforts."

Since 2019, Deshpande has been co-founder and CEO of Oya Solutions, a consulting firm delivering CLM solutions to organizations to help them significantly increase contracting efficiency and effectiveness, provide improved visibility and better manage risk. Under her leadership, Oya Solutions delivered hundreds of CLM engagements and distinguished itself for its transformative impact on clients' business performance. In addition, Teju demonstrated genuine commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion, dedicating substantial energy, talent and resources to meaningful causes and initiatives that reflected the firm's values and vision. Prior to Oya Solutions, Deshpande was at Morae Global, an alternative legal services provider, where she built and led the CLM technology consulting practice.

Deshpande joins a rapidly growing seasoned team of multi-disciplinary legal transformation industry leaders who are continuing Deloitte's global expansion as one of the world's largest and most experienced providers of Legal Business Services.

Deloitte U.S. firms do not practice law or provide legal advice.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Tax LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

