Deloitte Expands Quartz AI™ Suite with Atlas AI™ for Drug Discovery

News provided by

Deloitte Consulting LLP

08 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

First-of-its kind Generative AI solution combines NVIDIA BioNeMo cloud APIs and training with Deloitte's deep industry experience and skilled AI professionals to reimagine the drug discovery process

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte announced Atlas AI™, the latest addition to its Quartz AI suite of cross-industry solutions built on the NVIDIA AI and NVIDIA Omniverse™ platforms. As the first life sciences and health care (LSHC) offering under Quartz, Atlas AI includes a novel drug discovery accelerator that helps expedite research and bring new drugs to market faster. By using Generative AI models made accessible with BioNeMo, knowledge representation and reasoning, and custom protein Large Language Models (LLMs) and chemoinformatics LLMs, Atlas AI advances digital biology and transforms drug discovery with the latest AI technologies.

"Atlas AI is the very definition of how Generative AI and Large Language Models are enabling deeper data insights and more efficient human-machine collaboration to deliver real-world value," said Dan Ferrante, AI leader for innovation and R&D and managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Atlas brings together data, language models and AI-powered scientific pipelines in a no-code interface to save valuable research time. We are proud to team with NVIDIA to drive drug discovery innovation and deliver faster, easier and more accurate insights that can accelerate the time it takes to bring new drugs to market."

Atlas AI combines NVIDIA BioNeMo™ cloud APIs for intelligent chemical and protein design, structure prediction and mapping, with Deloitte's proprietary Generative AI models and skilled AI professionals to identify areas where a drug may be applied most effectively. Built by the molecular modeling and drug discovery team at Deloitte, recently strengthened by the acquisition of SFL Scientific, Atlas AI also leverages the NVIDIA Omniverse platform, which provides an immersive, collaborative 3D environment for scientists to simulate drug discovery experiments. Deloitte plans to continue expanding Atlas AI with additional LSHC applications, including Precision Medicine and Voice of the Patient Insight to help improve patient engagement and health outcomes.

"Enterprises across industries are searching for new ways to empower transformation with Generative AI — including in health care and life sciences," said Kimberly Powell, vice president of health care at NVIDIA. "Built using NVIDIA BioNeMo, Atlas AI's offerings, including the new drug discovery accelerator, will help provide clients with the tools they need to innovate faster and more competitively, as well as the flexibility required to experiment with and build enterprise-grade applications."

The launch of Atlas AI follows Deloitte's recent expansion of its strategic alliance with NVIDIA to unlock the value of Generative AI across enterprise software platforms. As part of the expanded alliance, Deloitte is working with NVIDIA to establish an Ambassador AI program to help clients advance their AI journeys using NVIDIA AI foundation models and the NVIDIA NeMo LLM framework. Under its Generative AI practice, Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings to capture growing demand and lead the marketplace, including the launch of its inaugural Generative AI Dossier. Deloitte is committed to the safe and responsible use of Generative AI, guided by its Trustworthy AI™ framework, which helps users create necessary safeguards and mitigate risks during product development and operation.

Learn more about Deloitte's collaboration with NVIDIA here.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP

Also from this source

Deloitte's 15th Annual 'Tech Trends' Report Finds Business Leaders Working to Balance 'Shine' and 'Substance' to Drive Outsized Business Outcomes

Deloitte's 15th Annual 'Tech Trends' Report Finds Business Leaders Working to Balance 'Shine' and 'Substance' to Drive Outsized Business Outcomes

Key takeaways Generative AI is the tech story of the year, but overfocusing on any single technology risks failing to see the forest for the trees....
Deloitte Announces Strategic Agreement With Autonomy EV Subscription Service to Provide Sustainable and Accessible Mobility

Deloitte Announces Strategic Agreement With Autonomy EV Subscription Service to Provide Sustainable and Accessible Mobility

Deloitte and Autonomy, a leading automotive subscription company, announced a strategic agreement to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.