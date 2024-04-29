Deloitte Generative AI Survey finds Adoption is Moving Fast, but Organizational Change is Key to Accelerate Scaling

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

AI-savvy organizations are moving past the infatuation stage with Generative AI, looking at how to best overcome technical and organizational barriers to create value at scale

Nearly three-quarters of organizations are looking to change their talent strategies in the next two years because of Generative AI, with a focus on altering work processes, upskilling and reskilling

Organizations with high levels of Generative AI expertise are further along in their journey to scaling up, creating value, building trust and evolving their workforce

The Deloitte AI Institute™ today unveiled the second quarterly edition of its State of Generative AI in the Enterprise Report, exploring the current landscape of Generative AI adoption, and what steps organizations are taking to accelerate and scale for real value creation. "The State of Generative AI in the Enterprise: Now decides next," is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 director to C-suite level respondents globally. While respondents have a range of self-reported levels of Generative AI expertise, all are experienced with AI and are piloting or implementing Generative AI in their organizations.

Key quotes

"Business leaders are zeroing in on how Generative AI can help them meet their goals for efficiency and cost savings and many are looking into reinvesting savings in innovation and growth use cases — it is clear getting to scale, accurately measuring progress and selecting the right use cases will be critical factors in achieving value generation," said Costi Perricos, Deloitte Global office of Generative AI leader. "Although financial ROI is important, value drivers such as innovation, strategic positioning and competitive differentiation can be even more important."

"As we move from possibilities to practicalities in enterprise Generative AI adoption, scaling up and skilling up go hand in hand – as evidenced by this quarter's findings. Organizations are hiring new talent and training their workforce, with both technical and human-centered skills remaining valuable to successful deployment," said Deborshi Dutt, artificial intelligence strategic growth offering lead and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "To help stay competitive in an ever-evolving market, it is crucial for leaders to foster trust and remain focused on AI fluency when evolving their workforce to meet this moment of transformation."

Organizations are beginning to adjust their talent strategies for the Generative AI era

The ability to scale is constrained by talent limitations. Nearly 4 in 10 (37%) leaders reported that their organizations were only slightly or not at all prepared to address talent concerns related to Generative AI adoption. But leaders are beginning to take action. Nearly three-quarters of survey respondents are looking to change their talent strategies in the next two years because of Generative AI, with a focus on altering work processes and upskilling/reskilling. In addition, many organizations are looking to increase their headcount in the near-term due to their Generative AI initiatives, with 39% looking to increase in the next 12 months (and 38% keeping their headcount unchanged).

Trust in Generative AI has grown — with AI-savvy organizations prioritizing transparency

Lack of trust remains one of the main barriers to large-scale GenAI adoption and building widespread trust is essential for successful scaling. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents say their organization's trust in all forms of AI has increased since the emergence of Generative AI in 2022. But despite an increase in trust, only 36% of organizations report measuring worker trust and engagement as part of their talent strategy, and less than half of respondents are focused on processes to generate trust in Generative AI to a large extent. However, worries around trust and risk are not slowing adoption among GenAI experts. Organizations with high expertise are paying more attention to transparency with employees and focusing on quality input data and ensuring reliable outputs.

Efficiency and productivity remain top desired benefits

As with the first edition of the quarterly survey published in January, improving efficiency and productivity remains the top anticipated benefit from Generative AI adoption by far. Many organizations report achieving the benefits they are seeking to some degree, but not to a large extent yet. Organizations with very high Generative AI expertise report achieving their anticipated benefits to a much greater degree, with 70% reporting that they have improved existing products and services and 63% have encouraged innovation and growth to a large extent. With the savings generated through their Generative AI initiatives, organizations are looking to attack value capture from both sides — 45% of respondents plan to reinvest savings into innovation opportunities and 43% plan to improve operations across their business.

Generative AI adoption is moving fast — and organizations risk falling behind if they don't keep pace

The pace of Generative AI adoption continues to move rapidly. In this wave of the survey, nearly half (47%) of all respondents say they are moving fast with their adoption — for those with very high expertise, it is 73%. Those experts are beginning to scale — adopting at higher levels across functions, investing more in tech infrastructure, and giving more of their workforce access to Generative AI tools.

About "The State of Generative AI in the Enterprise"

This is the second of a series of quarterly surveys intended to track the adoption of GenAI in the enterprise. This research builds from Deloitte's previous "State of AI in the Enterprise" report which has been running for six years. This wave of the survey, conducted between January 2024 and February 2024, connected with 1,982 AI-savvy business and technology leaders directly involved in piloting or implementing Generative AI at major organizations across six countries and six industries: consumer; energy, resources and industrials; financial services; life sciences and health care; technology, media and telecommunications; and government and public services.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP