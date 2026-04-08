Deloitte Global: Women's Elite Sports Continue to Change the Game with Revenues Expected to Reach at Least US$3 Billion Globally in 2026

Continued investments in women's sports are turning potential into progress and driving new opportunities

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Global women's sports revenues are expected to reach at least $3 billion in 2026, an increase of 340% in four years, according to Deloitte.

Women's sports are expected to continue to surge: Global revenues are expected to reach at least $3 billion in 2026 , an increase of 340% in four years.

, an increase of 340% in four years. Many fans are investing their time and money in women's sports: Matchday revenue is expected to grow to $911 million , representing 30% of total revenue in 2026.

, representing 30% of total revenue in 2026. North America is forecasted to remain the largest revenue-generating market (54%), but emerging regions are gaining ground and establishing new growth benchmarks.

but emerging regions are gaining ground and establishing new growth benchmarks. Soccer and basketball are projected to generate the highest amount of global women's sports revenue in 2026, driven by varied investments — including the launch of new leagues and competitions — that are expected to fuel the future of women's sports.

Why this matters

The momentum behind women's sports continues to accelerate. According to Deloitte Global's report, "Game Changers: Unlocking the Potential of Women's Sports," global women's sports revenues are reaching new heights following substantial investments which are expanding operations, driving growth, and increasing professionalization for both existing leagues and new entities. The industry's dynamic evolution is fundamentally reshaping how sports organizations connect with and deliver to fans.

Women's sports revenues continue to surge

Deloitte Global predicts that global revenues in women's elite sports will reach at least $3 billion in 2026, representing an increase of 340% since 2022. This builds on 2025 revenues, which surpassed Deloitte Global's original $2.35 billion prediction to reach $2.4 billion. This analysis includes commercial, broadcast, and matchday revenue.

In 2026, commercial revenue is expected to remain the largest global revenue driver across women's sports, totaling $1.4 billion or a 45% share of revenue. Commercial revenue is expected to rise from $1.1 billion in 2025.

Matchday revenue is expected to climb significantly from $748 million last year to $911 million in 2026, representing 30% of the total revenue in 2026.

Deloitte Global forecasts an increase in broadcast revenue to $765 million, up from $551 million in 2025.

Soccer and basketball are expected to be the top revenue-generating women's sports globally in 2026, with each expected to represent 35% of the total revenue. While both sports benefit from having an established presence in highly professionalized environments, soccer's growth is driven by substantial investments in global markets, the emergence of leagues as independent entities, and the restructuring of women's teams within the broader organizational structure.

Key quote

"The narrative has shifted in a powerful way. Women's sports are thriving and defined by real, transformative growth and a rapidly expanding global fan base. With global revenue on track to top $3 billion this year, the conversation has moved beyond proving value to intentionally building a lasting, world-class foundation for the future. This momentum isn't simply accelerating remarkable growth and expansion; it's redefining the future of the sports industry for generations to come."

— Lara Abrash, Chair, Deloitte US

Building the foundation for a sustainable women's sports future

The vast revenue growth in women's sports illustrates a strong foundation for continued, long-term investments to further generate returns through professionalizing the industry and reshaping its infrastructure.

North America ($1.6 billion, 54%) and Europe ($434 million, 14%) are predicted to remain the largest revenue-generating markets. While North America has launched over eight new women's sports leagues since 2020, emerging regions are establishing new benchmarks for continued growth.

For individual sports like tennis and golf, strategic collaborations are expected to help drive revenue, increase visibility, and promote athlete's platforms.

Investment in infrastructure, particularly in the U.S. and parts of Europe, are creating more professionalized environments for the athletes, and driving the long-term vision of the owners and investors.

Key quote

"Women's sports are entering a new phase — one defined by scale, structure, and sustained investment. Rising valuations and expanding revenue streams are consistent with a maturing market where leagues, sponsors, and media partners are building for long-term success. Those who understand the distinct dynamics of women's sports have a unique opportunity to shape a more resilient, commercially robust ecosystem that can drive growth for years to come."

— Alicia Hatch, US Sports Chief Commercial Officer and Women's Sports Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Lara Abrash, Alicia Hatch

About Deloitte

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SOURCE Deloitte