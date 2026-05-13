US Best Managed Companies Program Names 2026 Honorees

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Best Managed Companies program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, today unveiled its 2026 honorees.

This year's distinguished group of 63 U.S. private companies demonstrated excellence across four dimensions: strategic planning, operational execution, culture, and financials and governance. These honorees join an elite global network of over 1,700 Best Managed Companies from 46 countries.

View PDF 2026 US Best Managed Companies Program Honorees

"I am honored to recognize the organizations selected to this year's US Best Managed Companies program," said Wolfe Tone, vice chair and US Deloitte Private leader. "These private businesses — many of them family- or employee-owned — are making bold investments in growth while strengthening the trust they've built with customers and the communities they serve. Across this year's class, honorees demonstrated advanced technology transformation efforts, including expanded AI capabilities, that can drive productivity and efficiency. These companies also have a people-first mindset that supports employees and enhances the customer experience."

The US Best Managed Companies 2026 program acknowledges sustained excellence through Platinum and Gold designations. The 14 Platinum honorees have been selected to the program for seven or more years, and 33 Gold honorees represent those selected for four to six years.

"The Platinum and Gold honorees exemplify what it takes to excel as a private enterprise," said Marlow Campos, US Best Managed Companies Program leader, Deloitte. "These organizations reflect long-term strategic planning supported by strong governance and culture that continues to evolve over time."

A panel of independent judges reviewed applications to select this year's honorees. Program benefits include access to a global community of peer business leaders marketplace recognition, and curated experiences.

For more information on the US Best Managed Companies program, please visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

Download the PDF of Honorees

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees generate annual revenue of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. The US Best Managed Company program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Deloitte Private

Deloitte Private brings together a network of ideas, knowledge, and experience to serve the unique needs of the private enterprises and their owners. Leveraging Deloitte's vast resources and deep industry insights, we tailor services to help more than 9,000 private enterprises, family-owned businesses, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, and emerging growth companies. Visit us at https://www2.deloitte.com/us/private or follow us on LinkedIn.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte