Deloitte: In a New Era of Work, Winning Organizations Will Build the Human Advantage

In its annual "Global Human Capital Trends" report, Deloitte finds clear opportunities for organizations to build the human advantage by becoming more agile, redesigning work, strengthening trust and aligning culture with AI

Key takeaways

Adaptability is the new change advantage: Most leaders (85%) say it's critical to build the organization's and workforce's ability to adapt at the speed required today, yet only 7% say they're leading in helping their workforce continuously grow and adapt.

Most leaders (85%) say it's critical to build the organization's and workforce's ability to adapt at the speed required today, yet only 7% say they're leading in helping their workforce continuously grow and adapt. Work design is critical to AI ROI : Organizations that redesign work to maximize human-AI convergence are at an advantage, but only 6% of leaders say they are making progress in designing human-AI interactions.

: Organizations that redesign work to maximize human-AI convergence are at an advantage, but only 6% of leaders say they are making progress in designing human-AI interactions. AI is challenging culture at work: AI transformation is forcing leaders to rethink culture in the workplace, with 65% of organizations believing their culture needs to change significantly because of AI.

Why this matters

As AI moves from pilots into everyday decisions, work is at a tipping point. How organizations redesign work, governance and culture will shape their long-term success. Deloitte's "2026 Global Human Capital Trends" report, "From tensions to tipping points: Choosing the human advantage," finds that many organizations are experiencing sustained strain, rising trust concerns and cultural friction at the exact moment they need speed, resilience and reinvention. Leaders are at a critical juncture: they must guide human-AI adoption while treating culture as core infrastructure, so they don't slow their transformation and build "culture debt," the negative consequences an organization accumulates by neglecting its culture.

From change exhaustion to changefulness

Workers are being asked to pivot at a dizzying pace — one-third of surveyed workers experienced 15 major changes last year alone — and the ripple effects show up in well-being, clarity, engagement and workload. At the same time, the old "manage the change" approach is falling behind reality, with only 27% of leaders saying their organizations manage change well. The opportunity for leaders is in shifting from change management to changefulness: using new tools — like AI — to embed continuous learning, feedback and in-the-moment support directly into the work, so people can adapt fluidly as priorities, skills and technology evolve.

Key quote

"Organizations are facing a new reality. Change is relentless and the old playbook can't keep up. Leaders need to build adaptability into how work gets done so that their people have clarity, trust and the support to evolve with AI and the shifting demands of work. That's how the human edge becomes a competitive advantage."

— Simona Spelman, U.S. Human Capital leader, Deloitte

At the human-machine convergence trust, accountability and culture are constraints and opportunities

As AI becomes embedded in hiring, performance and everyday decision-making, organizations are moving quickly, but not always with the guardrails to match. For example, 60% of executives use AI in decision-making, however, only 5% say they manage it well, reflecting gaps in accountability. At the same time, many organizations are optimizing AI for efficiency without fully accounting for its impact on people: 56% of leaders design AI solely for business outcomes, while only 40% design for both business and human outcomes. These challenges are increasingly cultural as much as technical — 34% of organizations say culture is inhibiting their ability to achieve AI transformation goals and 42% of workers say their organizations aren't evaluating AI's impact on people.

Key quote

"The real transformation isn't adding humans and machines together, it's redesigning work with clear decision rights and trust thresholds to deliver exponential value as human and machine capabilities converge in the work itself. Organizations that intentionally design how humans and AI interact can unlock better outcomes and more meaningful work. Without that design, AI can create confusion and culture debt just as quickly as it scales productivity."

— David Mallon, U.S. Human Capital head of research and chief futurist, Deloitte

Traditional functions can't keep pace with modern work

The report finds that many functions like HR, finance, IT and legal were built for efficiency and control often within silos — creating a growing gap between those functions and impeding cross-functional collaboration that in today's environment can limit an organization's growth, agility and the value delivered. Accordingly, 66% of C-suite leaders say traditional functions must change, yet only 7% say they're making progress toward that goal. That mismatch is becoming harder to ignore as 7 in 10 business leaders say their primary competitive strategy over the next three years is to be fast and nimble.

Key quote

"HR's future hinges on helping the organization operate differently. As work becomes more dynamic and skills-based, HR has a chance to lead a shift away from rigid functional silos toward a model where expertise moves to the work, work is designed around outcomes and learning is continuous, not episodic."

— Kyle Forrest, U.S. future of HR leader, Deloitte

What leading organizations do differently

The report highlights several differentiators that separate organizations making progress from those stuck in "pilot mode":

They embed adaptation into the flow of work (not one-time change programs), using real-time feedback and in-the-moment support.

(not one-time change programs), using real-time feedback and in-the-moment support. They secure trust in AI outputs by prioritizing authenticity, transparency of AI use and critical thinking skills.

by prioritizing authenticity, transparency of AI use and critical thinking skills. They redesign work for humans × machines — not just for business outcomes, but for business and human outcomes, like trust, fairness, skills growth and a better day-to-day experience of work.

— not just for business outcomes, but for business human outcomes, like trust, fairness, skills growth and a better day-to-day experience of work. They treat culture as infrastructure for AI transformation, proactively addressing norms, ethics and human connection to prevent "culture debt."

Read the report

Read Deloitte's 2026 Global Human Capital Trends report, "From tensions to tipping points: Choosing the human advantage," here: https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/talent/human-capital-trends/

