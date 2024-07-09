Deloitte Launches an AI and Data Accelerator Program With AWS, Aimed at Scaling the Next Generation of Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

Funding, combined with a new Innovation Lab, will deepen the organizations' relationship to help global clients realize the value of emerging technologies like Generative AI by combining data, analytics and AI/ML capabilities with business intelligence

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte announced the creation of a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help clients around the world scale their Generative Artificial Intelligence, data and analytics and quantum computing capabilities by using AWS services, such as Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q and Amazon Braket. Together, the two organizations will establish an Innovation Lab, helping clients explore future technologies like artificial general intelligence (AGI), quantum machine learning (ML) and autonomous robotics, and work to help joint clients innovate and solve industry-specific issues using the capabilities that Generative AI has to offer. In addition, the two organizations will make funding available to support customers taking successful proofs of concept (POCs) into production. The effort is aligned to Deloitte's IndustryAdvantage™ initiative, a strategic $2 billion investment to co-innovate with eligible clients and alliances to develop industry-focused solutions.

The Innovation Lab will allow Deloitte and AWS engineers to collaborate on building industry-specific solutions across financial services; government and public sector; life sciences and health care; media and telecommunications; consumer; and energy, resources and industrials. This will build on the work Deloitte and AWS are already doing to support customers across industries with Generative AI, through existing industry offerings such as TrueServe™, a suite of leading contact center technologies with built-in-AI to enhance responsiveness, and the Converge™ by Deloitte portfolio — specifically its BankingSuite solution to help modernize financial institutions' legacy stack and ConvergeSECURITY, which aids cloud transformation efforts through AI-enabled cloud security.

For example, Deloitte's C-Suite AI™ for CFOs is one of the first POCs being developed out of the lab. It builds large language models (LLMs) that can simplify enterprise contract workflows, offers a custom GPT to answer CFO questions, generates investor documentation drafts and automates customer service. It enables the streamlining of financial functions in the key areas of planning, operations, reporting and investor relations. C-Suite AI is a tool powered by NVIDIA to help financial services industry clients build custom LLMs with Amazon Bedrock.

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of tools offering the capabilities organizations need to build Generative AI applications with security, privacy and responsible AI.

In the spirit of continuous improvement and being innovative leaders, Toyota Motors North America (TMNA) has embraced the power of AWS machine learning and decision intelligence services to enhance their data ecosystem and deliver value to their customers.

"Deloitte and TMNA's collaboration has been a key contributor to ML and decision intelligence-enabled innovative solutions like dynamic pricing and parts forecasting to drive business value," said Kamal Distell, vice president of Data and Data Science at Toyota Motors North America. "Advancing TMNA's technology and data capabilities can change the way we provide enhanced services for the future."

An expanding relationship



As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Tier Services Partner for over seven years, Deloitte recently achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency status at launch — in addition to receiving the AWS Cloud Operations Competency status for its work in cloud financial management, cloud governance, monitoring and observability and operations management.

"This initiative will usher the next generation of this promising technology into production and help improve the operational efficiencies of the enterprise," said Dounia Senawi, chief commercial officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "By bringing an industry-specific lens to each of our clients, we are tapping into Deloitte's IndustryAdvantage™, demonstrating our ability to harness powerful technologies like Generative AI to help increase workforce productivity, create a competitive edge in the market and improve end-customer satisfaction."

"Customers across industries are seeking to understand the full transformative potential of Generative AI to generate value for their business," said Ruba Borno, vice president, Global Specialist and Partner Organization, Amazon Web Services. "Our collaboration with Deloitte has accelerated industry innovation with customers by combining technical and industry experience, along with the choice and the flexibility for customers to use a combination of different foundation models for their specific use cases."

Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings following the introduction of its Generative AI practice in 2023. With a full spectrum of tailored AI services and its deep industry and domain knowledge, Deloitte supports clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing AI strategies to building and implementing Generative AI solutions that enhance productivity and deliver greater client impact. Deloitte is infusing Generative AI capabilities across its own enterprise, rolling out purpose-specific LLMs and chatbots to support specialized teams across its business. These tools are applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage AI risks and improve user confidence and trust. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals via the Deloitte AI Academy™ and investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in AI and other areas.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

