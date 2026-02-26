Deloitte Launches Enterprise AI Navigator to Enable Organizations to Move AI From Cost to Value

Enterprise AI Navigator is designed to take organizations from fragmented AI implementations to enterprise-wide transformation so leaders can translate AI investment into measurable results

Key takeaways

Focuses investment where it matters most: As organizations face growing pressure to turn AI investment into real results, Enterprise AI Navigator allows Deloitte to cut through complexity by delivering a tailored roadmap of the AI initiatives most likely to drive meaningful value. This single, integrated view shows how AI can reshape processes, people and agentic technologies across the enterprise.

Brings a multidisciplinary lens to AI decisions: Enterprise AI Navigator frames clients' AI investments through operational, tax, regulatory, compliance and workforce lenses so leaders can implement AI with greater confidence.

Designs and prototypes agentic solutions: Powered by Deloitte's proprietary, industry-informed process intelligence, Enterprise AI Navigator enables Deloitte to design and prototype an orchestrated library of AI agents for organizations — supporting smarter build, buy, or apply decisions.

Accelerates AI strategy, design and refinement: Enterprise AI Navigator may reduce the time required for traditional AI strategy and design work by up to 50%, delivering faster insights and more flexible adjustments over time. This solution is designed to be iterative, allowing teams to run additional analyses after implementing the initial recommendations.

Why this matters

Deloitte today unveiled Enterprise AI Navigator, an end-to-end enterprise AI solution that is designed to help organizations to make AI investment decisions with clarity by identifying how AI and automation can enhance processes, empower people, and unlock time and cost savings. Built on Deloitte's Ascend™ platform, Enterprise AI Navigator brings together financial impact, workflow implications, process changes, and technology readiness into one single, integrated view.

Drawing on Deloitte's deep industry knowledge, Enterprise AI Navigator uses sector-specific proprietary data and process mapping to enable Deloitte to evaluate organizations across their entire enterprise; testing and comparing different automation scenarios; building and recommending AI agent protypes; and examining how roles and teams can be redesigned to focus on higher-value activities. Based on these insights, Enterprise AI Navigator delivers a custom transformation roadmap that is built to each client's unique needs, moving beyond pilot fatigue to determine which AI investments can provide the most value.

Enterprise AI Navigator is available now and is designed to be used as part of client engagements. As organizations implement AI initiatives, they can work with Deloitte to return to Enterprise AI Navigator to reassess priorities, test new scenarios, refine agent designs, and track realized value as enterprise capabilities continue to evolve. This solution is built on Deloitte Ascend™, Deloitte's agentic AI-infused engineering and project delivery platform. This dynamic platform works with clients' existing infrastructure, industry-specific data and processes, and Deloitte's network of alliances—enabling teams to collaborate, build and refine solutions quickly and securely.

Key quotes

"Across industries, our clients are telling us the same thing—they understand the potential of AI, but they need greater clarity on where to invest and how to scale responsibly. Enterprise AI Navigator was built in direct response to that need, helping leaders prioritize AI initiatives, understand their implications across the enterprise, and move from experimentation to real results."

— Jason Salzetti, CEO and chair, Deloitte Consulting LLP

"AI can transform how organizations operate, but only if it is implemented with purpose and scale. Today, many leaders face an overwhelming set of choices and rising expectations to deliver results quickly. Enterprise AI Navigator embraces many facets of an organization to help leaders manifest an AI-enabled future. It builds on decades of experience and data, delivering insights that Deloitte clients can now leverage."

— China Widener, vice chair and U.S. Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry leader, Deloitte

How Enterprise AI Navigator works

Enterprise AI Navigator acts as a catalyst for smart transformation, allowing Deloitte to work with clients to astutely and quickly impact tangible and intangible benefits. It delivers a holistic view of how different AI investments can impact an organization through four distinct and repeatable modules:

AI Identifier analyzes work across the enterprise to identify tasks and activities well suited for "agentification," allowing organizations to focus AI efforts on process efficiencies or new growth areas that can create the most impact.

analyzes work across the enterprise to identify tasks and activities well suited for "agentification," allowing organizations to focus AI efforts on process efficiencies or new growth areas that can create the most impact. Impact Analyzer evaluates the potential business implications of AI implementations and generates a heatmap that quantifies their financial and workforce impact. This feature is designed to enable business leaders to understand and then prioritize which investments provide the strongest ROI and organizational fit.

evaluates the potential business implications of AI implementations and generates a heatmap that quantifies their financial and workforce impact. This feature is designed to enable business leaders to understand and then prioritize which investments provide the strongest ROI and organizational fit. Workflow Designer can guide organizations as they envision and design AI-enabled future-state workflows aligned to their existing systems, operating models and business objectives. By modeling how work could be restructured with AI, business leaders can have a clearer view of how processes can evolve at scale.

can guide organizations as they envision and design AI-enabled future-state workflows aligned to their existing systems, operating models and business objectives. By modeling how work could be restructured with AI, business leaders can have a clearer view of how processes can evolve at scale. Agent Studio generates a multi-brand library of AI agents to support informed build, buy, or apply strategies which can give business leaders up-to-date views of their agent options, speeding up decision-making.

Enterprise AI Navigator supports clients' full journey, from strategy and design through prototyping, build, and ongoing refinement of AI-enabled processes and agents. Clients collaborate with integrated Deloitte teams to make decisions, execute them, and continuously improve outcomes over time. This iterative approach can allow organizations to adapt as technologies mature, business priorities shift, and new AI opportunities emerge, helping enterprise AI remain relevant, scalable, and value-driven.

Learn more about Enterprise AI Navigator and connect with us on LinkedIn at Deloitte.

