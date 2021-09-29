Deloitte Launches First-of-Its-Kind Next Gen Deloitte Greenhouse®, Powered by Energy & Industrials

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Houston Greenhouse Houston Greenhouse

Immersive, interactive experience to inspire and accelerate innovation and help businesses transform in the energy transition .

to inspire and accelerate innovation and help businesses . Designed to spark breakthroughs, with facilitated strategic conversations and controlled experimentation via touchscreen-enabled and digital assets in downtown Houston .

with facilitated strategic conversations and controlled experimentation via touchscreen-enabled and digital assets in downtown . One of six Deloitte Greenhouses® in the U.S. and more than 40 Deloitte Greenhouses globally, this next-gen Deloitte Greenhouse is the largest and most technologically advanced to date.

Why the next-gen Deloitte Greenhouse matters

The Deloitte Greenhouse experience helps to deliver breakthrough innovation to business leaders through virtual and cutting-edge physical spaces located around the world. By applying a demonstrated set of principles that combine behavioral science, analytics, technology and facilitation, we help empower executives to go beyond traditional methods of problem-solving to unlock new potential. Co-located with Deloitte's downtown Houston office, this next-gen Deloitte Greenhouse will be the largest and the first of its kind to enable energy and industrials sector innovation through interactive spaces, collaborative technology tools and bespoke experiences that span the innovation life cycle.

The space

This next-gen facility is more than 14,000 square feet, making it the largest of the U.S. Deloitte Greenhouse network. It will enable end-to-end integrated client journeys using cutting-edge digital assets and capabilities, human-centered experiences and spaces, and seasoned experience with deep knowledge across industry, process, and emerging technologies. Our next-gen concept can bring business leaders together in a rapidly configurable model and environment to inspire and accelerate innovation.

The experience

The immersive, interactive space in Houston will serve as a one-stop energy and industrial experience to inspire, unlock and accelerate innovation. As companies transform their businesses in the energy transition and shift to a lower carbon journey, this facility is designed to help ideate, co-create and prototype solutions to the toughest challenges facing the industry today and in the future.

Key quotes

"Houston, the world's energy capital, is the ideal location for this type of innovative approach to accelerate problem-solving. The oil and gas industry is at a crossroads where business transformation is no longer an option. We are providing a controlled, safe environment for companies to experiment and test various workforce, technology and market scenarios to help them right-size and future-proof their businesses in this rapidly changing landscape."

—Amy Chronis, vice chair, oil, gas and chemicals leader and Houston managing partner, Deloitte LLP

"This may be the most challenging time in history for energy and industrial companies, as they radically transform their businesses to meet the evolving needs of society as part of the energy transition journey. New realities and expectations are driving the demand for new thinking. At Deloitte, we are committed to and we are investing in the Deloitte Greenhouse, Powered by Energy & Industrials to accelerate learning and enable rapid solutions to help our clients solve their most complex problems and co-create their future."

—Stanley Porter, vice chair and U.S. energy, resources and industrials leader, Deloitte LLP

"This pioneering next-gen Deloitte Greenhouse space brings together cutting-edge digital technologies and deep industry experience with human-centered experience design. This powerful combination allows us to engage our clients and collaborators in fresh ways to shift mindsets, shed new light on complex challenges, and create momentum for meaningful change. That's what we call getting to breakthrough."

—Kim Christfort, national managing director of The Deloitte Greenhouse Experience Group

