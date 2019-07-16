Deloitte Launches Global Special Situations Effort in New York City for Complex, Cross-border Financial Restructurings

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist clients worldwide with highly complex cross-border financial restructurings, Deloitte's restructuring services team has launched a new, New York-based special situations effort to complement similar Deloitte capabilities offered in other major financial hubs worldwide. Michael Epstein, a Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory restructuring services principal, Deloitte Transaction and Business Analytics LLP, will lead the New York effort.

Senior Deloitte restructuring professionals from U.S.-based Deloitte corporate restructuring group and elsewhere in Deloitte's global network of member firms will offer lead financial advisory services to capital providers, corporates and their stakeholders where complex, multijurisdictional businesses and their debt structures are under pressure and need repair.

"We've seen a shift away from regulated bank debt and toward significantly altered debt structures infused with nonregulated capital, which have an ever-increasing nexus to New York City," said Kirk Blair, Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory partner and U.S. corporate restructuring group leader, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP. "To help our clients navigate that funding shift and access major financial hubs around the world — including New York City, London, Hong Kong, Toronto, Beijing, Singapore and others — we're investing in our restructuring practice with the New York Special Situations launch."

Andrew Grimstone, a UK-based special situations partner, in Deloitte North and South Europe LLP, and recently-appointed global restructuring services leader, added, "Market volatility and other factors can quickly trigger liquidity or operational issues, putting pressure on overleveraged capital structures. Our global special situations team as well as the broader Deloitte network of 1,500 restructuring professionals worldwide, as well as industry and other specialists globally, are on hand to help."

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

