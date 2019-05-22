Deloitte Launches New Managed Service, Informatica MDM on Google Cloud Platform

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of its new managed services offering that allows organizations to deploy Informatica MDM on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This offering combines Deloitte's advise, implement, and operation services with Informatica's modular and end-to-end Master Data Management (MDM) solution on GCP. The offering will utilize MDM technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to help organizations strategically manage their customer, product, supplier and other business-critical data.

"MDM managed services provides clients a scalable solution that streamlines data management operations, allowing clients to focus on driving business value from MDM," said Juan Tello, principal and chief data officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Informatica MDM on GCP offers a full service, turn-key solution that can help our clients modernize their data infrastructure and leverage the full benefits of cloud with the support from a team of Deloitte specialists throughout the implementation and operations."

Informatica MDM on GCP is an end-to-end data management platform for clients who want managed services for their Informatica Master Data, Data Governance and Data Quality software on GCP. Informatica MDM on GCP is available for clients that are just starting their MDM journey, as well as organizations that are modernizing the architecture to the cloud. Together, Deloitte and Informatica can help businesses accelerate data management on GCP by delivering accessible, trusted, and secure data. Deloitte's managed services offering makes MDM accessible and available and enables clients to operate in a modern infrastructure.

"By combining Informatica's market leading capabilities with agility of GCP, Deloitte helps organizations drive faster business value from MDM. The solution helps companies gain a 360-degree view of customers and their relationships with products, suppliers, and locations in a scalable solution," said Suresh Menon, senior vice president and general manager of MDM Business, Informatica. "We're excited to work with Deloitte to deliver MDM solutions that are customized to meet each organization's unique business needs and maximize returns from their MDM investments."

The Deloitte and Informatica alliance combines Deloitte's experience in information management with Informatica's industry-leading enterprise cloud data management solutions. Deloitte's 3,000 experienced Informatica practioners bring an extensive set of capabilities that involve reporting applications, portals, information delivery, and basic, as well as advanced, analytics—all grounded in a deep understanding of the business issues that drive the industries and sectors we serve. In 2018, Deloitte was named Informatica's Global Alliance Partner of the Year.

Deloitte will have demos of Informatica MDM on GCP at Informatica World 2019. Visit Deloitte booth P01 at Informatica World 2019 in Las Vegas, May 20-23.

For more information on Deloitte's relationship with Informatica, visit www.deloitte.com/us/informatica.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte

Related Links

http://www.deloitte.com

