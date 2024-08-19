Deloitte Launches 'Resilient Edge,' a New Technology Transformation Podcast for Business Leaders

Produced by BBC StoryWorks, the all-new podcast outlines the key challenges organizations face in the current era of disruption and how leaders can harness the momentum of AI for business value

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of a new podcast produced by BBC StoryWorks, Commercial Productions, the award-winning branded content studio of BBC Studios, titled "Resilient Edge: A Business Vitality Podcast." Amid rapid transformation and unprecedented acceleration in climate, technology and supply chain, organizations are tasked with meeting this moment of change and adapting to the new normal of agile evolution. Resilient Edge serves as a guide to implementing and sustaining transformation at scale. Hosted by Chip Kleinheksel, Principal, Deloitte LLP, the podcast launch focuses on three ascendant challenges — AI, Sustainability and Resilience — and will feature in-depth conversations with SAP leaders and other industry changemakers around actionable roadmaps for building an agile future.

"From the AI revolution to the urgent need for sustainability and resilience, we've heard from leaders across industries who are eager to keep their business moving at the pace of change — all while maintaining a laser-focus on efficiency amid a turbulent market," says Kleinheksel. "Our new podcast aims to provide candid conversations on these topics, complemented with real-world implementation examples and actionable roadmaps to help organizations embrace transformation and drive value."

The season premiere, "Making AI's Promise Real," addresses the AI implementation gap as leaders wonder whether Generative AI's potential will lead to payoff. Featuring insights from Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer, SAP and Arjun Krishnamurthy, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, the episode offers tactical advice on the breadth of Generative AI capabilities available and how organizations can tackle the some of the most common challenges preventing successful deployment.

"We're thrilled to have developed and produced Resilient Edge for Deloitte, reaching change makers through intimate, and frank, conversation as only the podcast medium can," says Farra Kober, Vice President of StoryWorks, BBC Studios. "We are proud to be a part of an organization with such deep roots in audio spanning over 100 years, which today remains the largest producer of audio content in the world. Resilient Edge is an example of how we can tap into the rich audio insights from the BBC's slate of global podcast programming to create a powerful, customized, audio solution that combines a premium listening experience with world-class distribution capabilities for our collaborators."

"Resilient Edge: A Business Vitality Podcast," is paid for, and presented by, Deloitte and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. Additional podcast guests featured in season one will include Sophia Mendelsohn, the chief sustainability and commercial officer at SAP, Darcy MacClaren, Digital Supply Chain CRO at SAP and more. Listen to the season premiere by visiting: Resilient Edge: A Business Vitality Podcast from Deloitte (bbc.com). Learn more about the Deloitte and SAP relationship here: https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/alliances/sap.html.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

About BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions

BBC StoryWorks is the award-winning branded content studio of BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC Group. Building on the BBC's century-long pedigree as a trusted storyteller, StoryWorks and its team of writers, producers, designers, and filmmakers work directly with partners to create beautifully crafted stories that move and inspire curious minds across platforms and across the globe. Learn more about BBC StoryWorks at www.bbc.com/storyworks.

