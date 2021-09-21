Deloitte Launches the Deloitte AI Academy to Advance Artificial Intelligence Proficiency for Business and Society

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of the Deloitte AI Academy™ which is designed to help bridge the technology talent gap by developing and re-skilling today's workforce with immersive training in the AI capabilities required for the digital economy. The Deloitte AI Academy will parallel Deloitte's Cyber and Cloud Institute development strategies, and demonstrate Deloitte's commitment to combine in-depth business knowledge with a mastery of technology to help its people and clients thrive in increasingly dynamic markets.

The Deloitte AI Academy will provide a comprehensive learning experience, equipping practitioners with the skills needed to deliver AI projects through programs that include a hands-on immersive bootcamp. The Deloitte AI Academy brings together an education ecosystem from academia, technology companies, corporate learning providers, Deloitte AI specialists, career development and talent experience programs. Academy participants will learn technical data and AI skills, fundamentals of Trustworthy AI™, knowledge of how AI is being applied across different industries, and professional skills.

"The Deloitte AI Academy bridges AI technical competencies — AI-enabled data engineering and AIOps, machine learning algorithms, computer vision, conversational AI, and deep learning/neural networks — with domain knowledge in customer and marketing, cyber, risk and compliance, tax, audit and assurance, application engineering and ERP and technology services," said Irfan Saif, Deloitte U.S. AI co-leader. "Our approach to AI training and education, combining AI skills with business domain knowledge, can help build the next generation of business-ready AI talent."

"It's our responsibility as a society and as business leaders to develop new talent with AI skills – not only for the engineers and data scientists, but also for every role in an organization, no matter how technical," said Dan Helfrich, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Through the Deloitte AI Academy we are endeavoring to develop future leaders with a higher level of AI proficiency for the benefit of our clients and society at large."

The Deloitte AI Academy aims to educate the next generation of AI professionals to broaden the pool of AI talent for Deloitte, clients and society. Deloitte is launching the Deloitte AI Academy via a pilot program in India, with plans to train up to 10,000 professionals across the United States and other markets in the next four years.

"At Deloitte, we combine world-class business knowledge with a full command of technology, working together with our clients to engineer their future and help them get there," said Nitin Mittal, Deloitte U.S. AI co-leader. "Companies across all industries are scrambling to secure top AI talent from a pool that's not growing fast enough. The AI Academy will be instrumental in helping to close the AI skills gap and enabling companies to fully deliver on the promise of AI."

The Deloitte AI Academy works in collaboration with the Deloitte AI Institute™, providing learning and training to complement the Institute's focus on supporting the positive growth and development of AI through engaged conversations and innovative research.

