Deloitte Life Sciences and Health Care 2025 Outlook: Capturing Market Share Will Likely Hinge on Understanding the Consumer and Embracing Industry Convergence

Consumer preferences appear to be inspiring new market opportunities to fill gaps in care and bring new entrants and innovation to the industry

Key Takeaways

Convergence could be key : More than half (54%) of executives Deloitte surveyed believe that strategic partnerships across industries are essential for the future of the life sciences and health care industry.

About 1 in 4 consumers (24%) are willing to switch doctors if virtual visit options are not offered, indicating the potential of consumers' preferences to shape the industry.

Why this matters

In 2025, life sciences and health care (LSHC) organizations may have to choose between harnessing the growing wave of consumerism and industry convergence or risk losing market share and margin according to Deloitte's "2025 US Life Sciences and Health Care Outlook," released today. Data from Deloitte's recent consumer survey indicates that health care consumers may let their wallets do the talking since some are willing to switch providers who are not offering their preferred way of engaging, such as virtual visits. Similarly, life sciences organizations may experience more consumers gravitating to purchasing certain medications directly from the manufacturer — potentially moving direct-to-consumer sales of pharmaceuticals from the fringes today to the norm in the future. The power of the health care consumer may be more fully revealed in 2025.

Key quote

"Life sciences and health care organizations seek to achieve their mission while growing margin. Organizations that understand consumers' preferences and prioritize consumer choices are likely to be better positioned to adjust their business strategy and capture market share in the coming year. Our research suggests that strategic moves that leverage cross-industry collaborations could close gaps in care and help meet consumers' evolving needs and expectations."

— Kulleni Gebreyes, M.D., vice chair and US Life Sciences and Health Care leader, Deloitte

Shift in perspective and understanding needed

Traditionally, the life sciences and health care industry has narrowly viewed its customer as a patient for services and products or as a member for benefit coverage. In a rapidly changing world that is consistently challenging traditional ways of thinking, the life sciences and health care industry is no different. In 2025, organizations that understand the people they serve are more than just patients at a hospital, more than just enrollees of a health plan, and more than just users of a medical device or prescription drug could have a competitive advantage. This broader perspective of the whole person will likely help the industry understand how to meet health care consumers where they are when they need health care services, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Convergence could close gaps

Start-ups and organizations from outside of the life sciences and health care sectors appear to be working to fill the gap between consumer preferences and existing products and services. According to a Deloitte analysis of Pitchbook data, private equity firms invested about $87 billion in health care start-ups between 2021 and 2024. During the same period, consumers spent nearly $550 billion on non-traditional health care products and services according to a Deloitte analysis of Global Wellness Institute 2022 report. The market opportunity to fill the gap in consumer needs could drive convergence in 2025. More start-ups could enter the space, and existing organizations might develop new products and services to satisfy changing consumer preferences.

Key quote

"Consumers appear to be investing in their health. Opportunities to connect organizations within and outside of traditional life sciences and health care with our industry incumbents can make health care more affordable, more accessible, more equitable, and more reflective of the experiences consumers deserve and need to live longer, healthier lives."

— Dr. Gebreyes

