Deloitte Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, a company that provides executives and their teams with actionable, objective insights, has recognized Deloitte as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide. This is the third year in a row that Gartner has issued this report and recognized Deloitte as a Leader, positioned highest for its Ability to Execute and furthest in its Completeness of Vision.

Deloitte attributes its positioning to its laser focus on industry-specific use cases and achieving its clients' strategic business outcomes.

"At Deloitte, we apply an industry lens to everything we do, tailoring our products and solutions for the most pressing software needs of our health care, technology, banking, and government clients, among others, preparing them for the markets of today and tomorrow," said Faruk Muratovic, principal and Deloitte Engineering leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our clients and their unique challenges are at the core of our mission. By focusing on tangible business outcomes, developing world-class engineering talent, and leveraging AI-enabled tools and platforms, we enable our clients to innovate and drive more value, faster."

In addition, for the third year in a row, Deloitte was recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, positioned furthest in its Completeness of Vision.

In recent years, Deloitte has made significant advancements in the software engineering space, launching Deloitte Engineering to help clients across industry sectors define, shape, build and scale their solutions for maximum business value.

SOURCE Deloitte