Deloitte Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Incident Response Services 2025 Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Incident Response Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52036825, August 2025). This recognition reflects Deloitte's continued investment in innovation, global scale, and multidisciplinary capabilities across the full incident response lifecycle.

The IDC MarketScape defines incident response (IR) services as critical capabilities that help organizations detect, contain, and recover from cyber incidents, including ransomware, data breaches, and social engineering. The report highlights the growing importance of proactive readiness and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven automation in driving effective incident response services.

"Clients need outcomes that endure beyond the immediate crisis. Our strategic investments in AI, innovation, and cross-functional teaming help clients go beyond responding and into recovery and transformation," says Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber leader. "Deloitte's Cyber Incident Readiness, Response, and Recovery (CIR3) framework helps enable clients to navigate crises confidently by applying global experience, utilizing innovative solutions, and navigating a complex ecosystem to protect their business and transform."

According to the IDC MarketScape, Deloitte stands out for its:

Commitment to innovation: "Deloitte is investing heavily in AI, automation, and data-driven innovation to redefine the future of incident response. The firm has committed $4 billion through fiscal year 2030 to GenAI initiatives, with over 400 assets already developed. These include agentic AI capabilities that automate investigative tasks and integrate with Deloitte's broader digital workforce."

Global scale with local capabilities: "This structure enables Deloitte to provide consistent, scalable, and rapid response and recovery capabilities across geographies. Their teams are trained to operate under a synchronized model, ensuring seamless transitions between readiness, response, and recovery phases."

Multidisciplinary approach: "Deloitte's integrated approach to IR engagements is a differentiator. Bringing together talent from diverse domains within incident response (e.g., forensics, data analysis, and containment) and cyber incident response adjacent areas such as legal, regulatory compliance, crisis communications, and business resilience ensures that technical activities such as containment, eradication, and recovery efforts are aligned with legal obligations, stakeholder communications, and broader business priorities."

Data-driven incident response platform: "Deloitte captures over 700 data points per engagement, enabling real-time decision-making and continuous improvement across engagements."

Strategic alliances: "Strategic partnerships with AWS, CrowdStrike, Google, and others allow the firm to deploy technologies tailored to specific client needs. These alliances are deeply integrated into Deloitte's service delivery model, enabling rapid deployment and seamless coordination during high-stakes incidents."

The report also notes Deloitte's leadership in crisis communications, legal privilege management across 80 jurisdictions, and its ability to support complex recoveries in regulated industries such as healthcare and life sciences.

"Clients are seeking a trusted advisor who understands the complexity of global operations and can deliver lasting value. Our teams bring together technology, strategy, and multidisciplinary capabilities to help organizations not only respond to incidents, but also strategically transform operations and strengthen business resilience for the future," says Heather Stockton, Deloitte Global Consulting Services, Technology & Transformation Leader.

Additional findings from IDC MarketScape:

"Deloitte's global network of responders allows it to deliver end-to-end response services and seamlessly integrate experiences into readiness services."

"Organizations operating in highly sensitive, regulated, and mission-critical environments should consider Deloitte."

About IDC MarketScape

The insights provided are part of the IDC MarketScape Excerpt, which is an extraction from the original IDC MarketScape assessment. Per IDC policy, only the Vendor Summary Profile for the purchasing vendor will be included in a given IDC MarketScape Excerpt. To gain access to the profiles for all suppliers included in the assessment, contact IDC.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

