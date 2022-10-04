Deloitte Named a Leader in Worldwide Industry Cloud Professional Services by the IDC MarketScape

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has recently been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industry Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48187622, September 2022). The previous version of this report was published in 2019 and also named Deloitte as a Leader.

The IDC MarketScape is "an assessment of the market for industry cloud professional services and how some of the major professional services firms are engaged in the space."

"Deloitte has been at the forefront of evolving our industry cloud solutions – based on principles of sustaining innovation by building with modularity, micro services architecture and modern engineering principles to create an enduring competitive advantage for our clients," said Ranjit Bawa, US Cloud Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our goal is to constantly evolve and leverage our industry clouds to rapidly bring industry domain experience and ambitions into reality by engineering tailored solutions for our clients."

According to the report:

"Deloitte has extensive experience in building industry clouds and deep domain expertise in verticals, as well as the technologies that the company serve."

"[Deloitte] has a mature and deliberate approach to working with partners and ecosystems, a loyal client base, and a rich library of composable, innovative assets. It is focused on continuously developing its people, engineering resources, and M&A activities in support of its industry clouds practice."

"Consider Deloitte when you want a proven and creative partner that can codevelop and build industry clouds fast for complex and transformative use cases. Deloitte's expertise in niche markets across industries and the company's deep experience with AWS, GCP, Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce technologies make the firm a good partner for co-innovation projects."

"Industry clouds help enable differentiation and innovation and provide organizations with the ability to transform and disrupt their markets," said Sam Balaji, Deloitte Global Consulting Leader. "Through industry-leading solutions, deep technical knowledge and strong modern software engineering capabilities, Deloitte looks forward to continuing to deliver value for our clients."

With Deloitte's industry cloud solutions, organizations can better accelerate their business transformation (by leveraging the power of cloud and other technologies such as AI, machine learning, blockchain, IoT, 5G, AR/VR, and more), to address issues at the heart of their industry.

The insights provided are part of the IDC MarketScape Excerpt, which is an extraction from the original IDC MarketScape assessment. Per IDC policy, only the Vendor Summary Profile for the purchasing vendor will be included in a given IDC MarketScape Excerpt. To gain access to the profiles for all suppliers included in the assessment, contact IDC.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/379251/Deloitte_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Deloitte