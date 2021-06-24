Deloitte Named NVIDIA Global Consulting Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced it was named the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Global Consulting Partner of the Year, 2020, for its unmatched commitment to building a leading edge AI practice with AI consulting services.

Each year the NPN recognizes alliance providers who are accelerating AI computing solutions and advancing the joint success of artificial intelligence solutions. Earlier this year, Deloitte announced its purchase of NVIDIA DGX™ A100 systems as a technology foundation of the new Deloitte Center for AI Computing, a first-of-its-kind center designed to accelerate the development of AI solutions. The Center expands Deloitte's development of innovative AI solutions, bringing together the accelerated computing architecture and AI expertise that clients have come to expect. Deloitte's investment in its NVIDIA AI practice contributed to the organization standing out as a top performer, earning the title as Global Consulting Partner of the Year.

Deloitte's Center for AI Computing focuses on industry solutions across areas such as life sciences and health care; automotive; and government and public services. Together NVIDIA and Deloitte will provide each industry with a strategic AI platform, supported by experienced resources to accelerate the adoption and development of artificial intelligence applications.

"Our organization believes in the art of artificial intelligence using accelerated computing and our Deloitte Center for AI Computing enables us to deliver that value for clients at scale," said Christine Ahn, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We have our eyes set on advancing the market in AI and our collaboration will accelerate the rate at which we can see that vision through. We are energized by the momentum we have with NVIDIA and look forward to working together with the leaders of industries in imagining the future and unlocking the potential of AI in their business."

"Deloitte's ability to provide AI solutions on NVIDIA's AI platform was significant among the market, showcasing their investment in the practice we are building together," said Diane Genova, Global Lead Consulting Partners at NVIDIA. "Our collaboration with Deloitte will transform the business opportunities of our shared customers, accelerating digital transformation for organizations leveraging AI."

