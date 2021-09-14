Deloitte Named Official Professional Services Provider of the National Women's Soccer League

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced they are entering into a multi-year collaboration, naming Deloitte the Official Professional Services Provider to the league.

Deloitte will serve as both a sponsor of and trusted advisor to the NWSL. As the Official Professional Services Provider, Deloitte will help to advance some of the NWSL's most important initiatives, including advising on the development of their 10-year strategic plan.

"We are proud to support the National Women's Soccer League," said Terri Cooper, PhD, vice chair of external diversity, equity and inclusion, Deloitte LLP. "Our commitment at Deloitte to gender equity is stronger than ever, as we continue to focus on fostering a culture of belonging in our workplace. Dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion is a core pillar of our new sponsorship with the NWSL, and we're so excited to get started."

"We are thrilled to have Deloitte joining the National Women's Soccer League," said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird. "The experience and breadth of capabilities across long-term strategy, fan engagement, and beyond will play an integral role in supporting the growth of our business."

Beginning play in 2013, the NWSL has been the premier women's soccer league in the United States. Learn more about the sponsorship at deloitte.com/us/nwsl.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

About NWSL

The National Women's Soccer League is a 12-team Division-I women's professional soccer league featuring national team players from around the world. The clubs are the Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, OL Reign, NJ/NY Gotham FC, Kansas City NWSL, Washington Spirit, and Racing Louisville FC, with two California-based teams, Angel City FC and San Diego, set to join for the 2022 season. Based in Chicago, the NWSL is partners with the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

