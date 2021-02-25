Deloitte Names Amy Chronis Leader of the US Oil, Gas and Chemicals Sector

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the appointment of Amy Chronis as a vice chairman of Deloitte LLP and leader of its oil, gas and chemicals (OG&C) sector within the U.S. energy, resources and industrials industry. She succeeds Duane Dickson, who will be retiring in May.

Amy Chronis

In her new role, Chronis will lead the overall strategic direction and market eminence of the OG&C practice, as well as the go-to-market strategies for Deloitte's key businesses including audit & assurance, consulting, tax and risk & financial advisory services. Based in Houston, she will oversee a team of over 3,000 professionals, who serve many of the OG&C companies on the Fortune 500.

Chronis will also continue to serve as managing partner of Deloitte's more than 2,400 person Houston office, the largest professional services organization in the city.

"Amy brings an exceptional level of knowledge, having advised and helped numerous companies across the industry with some of their most complex challenges," said Stanley Porter, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. energy, resources and industrials leader. "With her proven experience and track record of working across the Deloitte global network, the sector is well positioned to bring the full expanse of the organization to our oil, gas and chemicals clients. We congratulate Amy on her new role and thank Duane for his strong leadership and contributions to our industry practice and Deloitte."

With more than 30 years of professional experience, Chronis has served public and private enterprises — from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies — spanning the OG&C, technology, and manufacturing industries. She is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and cited by media on energy issues and trends, including all aspects of the energy transition.

"Our industry is at a crossroads and going through one of the most challenging business environments on record," said Chronis. "It's an honor to take on this role at such a pivotal time for our oil, gas and chemicals clients engaging in the energy transition and emerging from the pandemic. I look forward to helping them navigate the winding road ahead."

Chronis is the 2021 chairman of the Greater Houston Partnership (GHP) board of directors. She also plays an active role with a number of civic organizations, including the United Way of Greater Houston, The University of Texas Accounting Advisory Council, The Ohio State University board of trustees' audit and finance committee, Texas 2036, and the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation board.

As an active advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, in her new role Chronis will also continue to further strengthen and advance Deloitte's commitments to these efforts. Chronis is a past member of the National Advisory Council of the Women's Energy Network (WEN) and co-leads the Houston cohort of Deloitte's Board Ready Women and Women on Boards programs, providing both education and a networking platform for senior women leaders and women board members in Houston.

Chronis is a CPA, licensed by the state of Texas, and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of CPAs. She received her BSBA in international studies and accounting from The Ohio State University and completed the executive program at Columbia University Business School. She was named to the Houston Business Journal's (HBJ) Women Who Mean Business list, is an inductee to the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame and a recipient of the 2020 HBJ Most Admired CEO award.

