Deloitte Names Kevin Westcott as the US Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) Leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has appointed Kevin Westcott to lead its U.S. technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industry; succeeding Sandra Shirai, who recently retired from the organization. Additionally, Westcott was named global sector leader for telecom, media and entertainment (TM&E); succeeding Mark Casey, who has taken a leadership role with Deloitte's member firm in the Netherlands. Westcott previously served as the global TMT consulting leader and the U.S. sector leader for the TM&E industry.

In his new U.S. TMT leadership role, Westcott, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, will manage the overall strategic direction and lead the go-to-market strategy for the TMT industry in the U.S. He will oversee a team of more than 12,000 professionals, who serve a large portion of the TMT companies in the Fortune 500. In his new global role, he will oversee Deloitte professionals serving TM&E clients of member firms worldwide.

Based in Los Angeles, Westcott has 30-plus years of experience and has helped clients across the TMT industry with digital product strategy; distribution and supply chains; rights licensing; and marketing effectiveness, serving both domestic and global clients. He has worked with clients on large scale M&A; transforming and implementing new business models; monetizing assets; as well as assisting startups in positioning for successful marketplace entries. He is also a lead spokesperson for Deloitte's "Digital Media Trends Survey," an annual look at media consumption trends, and he speaks regularly on telecom, media and entertainment trends at elite industry conferences.

"This year has brought much unanticipated change and companies are now looking to thrive going forward," said Westcott. "I am determined to help our clients and our talented teams through this next phase by listening to their needs, evaluating options, and building effective strategies for a prosperous future."

"Kevin's long, successful track record helping TMT companies adapt to ever-changing global business challenges makes him uniquely positioned to continue guiding our clients and our teams through this unprecedented time," said Seema Pajula, vice chairman and U.S. clients, industries and insights leader for Deloitte LLP. "His strong leadership and unwavering commitment to our work will serve our industry well, especially as we move toward the recovery and thrive phases of the pandemic."

Westcott places a high importance on community involvement and works to support many civic and philanthropic organizations. Westcott serves on the board of directors for City Year Los Angeles, a national organization focused on increasing the graduation rate for at-risk students; and supports The United Way, Court Appointed Special Advocates, and Mending Children.

To learn more about Kevin Westcott, connect with him on Twitter @kwestcott911 or on LinkedIn @KevinWestcott or follow the TMT industry on Twitter @DeloitteTMT.

