/C O R R E C T I O N -- Deloitte/

In the news release, Deloitte Predicts AI, Stablecoins and Expansion of Private Markets May Reshape Financial Services by 2030, issued 20-May-2026 by Deloitte over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Deloitte Predicts AI, Stablecoins and Expansion of Private Markets May Reshape Financial Services by 2030

Deloitte's "2026 FSI Predictions" highlight trillion-dollar opportunities and structural shifts across banking, insurance, payments, real estate and investment markets

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte Center for Financial Services has released its "2026 Financial Services Industry (FSI) Predictions" series, examining how advances in AI, digital assets and changing investor and consumer behavior could affect the industry over the next decade.

Spanning banking, insurance, payments, investment management, commercial real estate, and wealth management, the reports highlight a shift from incremental innovation to major structural reinvention. These shifts are expected to unlock new revenue pools, reshape operating models, and expand access to financial products.

"The financial industry is being reshaped by rising customer demand for digital services, expanding access to private markets and rapid advances in technology," said Lananh Nguyen, managing director, Deloitte Center for Financial Services. "The financial firms that move early to adapt and innovate could be best positioned to grow."

Key predictions from the 2026 FSI series:

Banking and Capital Markets

Stablecoins may power over $200 billion in U.S. retail payments

As digital currencies integrate into cards, wallets and agentic commerce, stablecoin -enabled transactions could exceed $200 billion annually by 2030, reshaping how money moves across retail ecosystems

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As digital currencies integrate into cards, wallets and agentic commerce, -enabled transactions could exceed $200 billion annually by 2030, reshaping how money moves across retail ecosystems . AI-native banking products could unlock significant new revenue

By 2030, AI-native institutional banking offerings — built with AI at their core — could generate up to $75 billion in incremental revenue for top U.S. banks, as AI shifts from a productivity tool to a primary product engine.

Investment and Wealth Management

Private capital could surpass $1 trillion in U.S. retirement plans

Regulatory changes may enable private market allocations in defined contribution plans to reach 6% of assets — over $1 trillion — by 2030, expanding access to historically institutional-only investments.



Regulatory changes may enable private market allocations in defined contribution plans to reach 6% of assets — over $1 trillion — by 2030, expanding access to historically institutional-only investments. Retail investor access to private capital could broaden

The share of U.S. registered funds allocating at least 5% to private capital could grow from about 1.5% today to nearly 16% by 2030, driven by rising demand, regulatory evolution and product innovation.



The share of U.S. registered funds allocating at least 5% to private capital could grow from about 1.5% today to nearly 16% by 2030, driven by rising demand, regulatory evolution and product innovation. Agentic AI could increase adviser productivity in wealth management

AI-driven automation may boost adviser capacity by 30% to 100%, potentially unlocking up to $350 billion in annual revenue and enabling firms to serve more clients with personalized advice.

Real Estate

"Living-as-a-service" may redefine rental housing economics

With U.S. renter households projected to grow by up to 21.7% by 2035, commercial real estate owners could unlock new revenue streams by adopting subscription-style housing models that bundle services, amenities and flexible living options.



With U.S. renter households projected to grow by up to 21.7% by 2035, commercial real estate owners could unlock new revenue streams by adopting subscription-style housing models that bundle services, amenities and flexible living options. Crypto and smart contracts could become standard infrastructure in real estate funds

By 2030, most commercial real estate fund managers are expected to adopt blockchain or digital assets in at least one part of the fund lifecycle, improving efficiency in capital flows, reporting and investor transactions.

Insurance

Agentic AI could expand life insurance access and close coverage gaps

AI-driven distribution models may increase U.S. life insurance premiums by up to 11% by 2030 and add as much as $2 billion annually, helping insurers reach underserved populations through personalized, low-friction engagement.

Collectively, the predictions signal a broader transformation: financial services firms are moving beyond digitization toward intelligent, autonomous and platform-based models. AI is increasingly embedded into products and workflows, blockchain is reshaping financial infrastructure, and shifting investor expectations are driving greater access to alternative assets. At the same time, rising demand for personalized advice, broader investment access, and integrated service models is accelerating the business case for transformation.

For financial services leaders, the implications are immediate: rethink which customer segments are now economically reachable, where legacy processes are suppressing growth, and how quickly new infrastructure can move from experimentation to operating model.

About Deloitte

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Correction: Updates have been made to hyperlinks in the bulleted section. In the "Investment and Wealth Management" section, first bullet, "6.1%" was updated to "6%".

SOURCE Deloitte