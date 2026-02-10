Deloitte Private: Survey Reveals Family Businesses are Facing a 'Succession Paradox'

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Deloitte Private survey of 300 family business executives finds that nearly 8 in 10 (78%) expect a CEO transition within the next decade, and 42% foresee this shift within just three to five years. Yet the data also highlights a "succession paradox": the dramatic gap between intention and action. While 85% of respondents agree that strategic CEO succession planning is critical to long-term success, only 57% have established a plan, and fewer than a quarter (23%) are actively implementing one. This disconnect is further reinforced by the fact that 30% of respondents admit their succession planning is "behind schedule."

The study is the first installment of Deloitte Private's new series, Setting the table: Succession planning strategies for family business legacies, designed to provide these businesses with practical insights and a clear roadmap for formalizing an effective succession process. Part 1 investigates the timing of CEO transitions, the board's role, key decisions for the executive team, family dynamics, and the crucial roles of trust, culture and risk management.

Key findings

Competing pressures put a pause on planning: Among those surveyed who say their succession planning efforts are behind, 6 in 10 (62%) attribute their inaction towards succession "not being a critical business priority at the moment," despite the risk of operational and financial disruption if a transition is needed unexpectedly.





Among those surveyed who say their succession planning efforts are behind, 6 in 10 (62%) attribute their inaction towards succession "not being a critical business priority at the moment," despite the risk of operational and financial disruption if a transition is needed unexpectedly. Family members are no longer the default option for CEO: While 61% of surveyed family businesses report at least one family member interested in the CEO role, fewer than a quarter (23%) believe those individuals are ready to assume the position in the near term. Succession preferences also vary by company size: Only 32% of companies with over $1 billion in revenue expect a family member to become CEO, whereas companies under $500 million are evenly split, with 47% favoring a family member and 46% preferring a professional manager. Notably, once a family business selects professional management, three-quarters (75%) plan for future CEOs to continue being non-family executives.





While 61% of surveyed family businesses report at least one family member interested in the CEO role, fewer than a quarter (23%) believe those individuals are ready to assume the position in the near term. Succession preferences also vary by company size: Only 32% of companies with over $1 billion in revenue expect a family member to become CEO, whereas companies under $500 million are evenly split, with 47% favoring a family member and 46% preferring a professional manager. Notably, once a family business selects professional management, three-quarters (75%) plan for future CEOs to continue being non-family executives. Boards and councils are valuable assets in succession planning: Independent oversight and outside perspective are important for family enterprises where business and family dynamics often intertwine. According to the survey, 76% of companies with $100 to 500 million in revenue have a board of directors, rising to 96% among those over $500 million. Larger private companies are also more likely to have a family council (46% compared to 29% for smaller organizations). When these governance bodies are in place, CEO succession can become a more regular topic, with half of boards (49%) and family councils (50%) including it on the agenda at least once a year.

"A smooth and successful leadership transition is a complex, involved process — one that should be anchored in alignment and trust among family owners, employees, leadership teams and external stakeholders," said Laura Pearson, Deloitte Private US Family Enterprise leader. "Preserving a culture driven by mission and values may be the difference between continuity and chaos and the key to creating lasting value for generations to come."

About the survey

A survey of 300 executives from family businesses with knowledge of CEO succession planning was conducted online by an independent research firm in September 2025. Respondents included C-level executives, board members, and partners/owners of family-owned companies across the United States, each with annual revenues ranging from US$100 million to more than US$1 billion.

