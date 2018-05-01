Deloitte Receives Four 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards

SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 29 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators, including two Customers' Choice awards, which recognize customer-nominated SAP partners.

"We take immense pride in being awarded with multiple 2018 SAP Pinnacle Awards, including SAP's first ever award for SAP Leonardo Partner of the Year — as well as our third consecutive award for SAP S/4HANA achievements" said Jan Waals, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Global SAP practice leader. "Across industries every day, our global team works diligently to help clients transform the digital core, the supply chain, the workforce and more — to enable innovative capabilities for building the next-generation enterprise. These awards are proof that our hard work is paying off, for Deloitte and for the clients we serve."

Strategic innovation + cloud strength

"Earning the inaugural award as SAP Leonardo Partner of the Year has special meaning for us," said Darwin Deano, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and chief Leonardo officer. "We teamed with SAP early on as its first SAP Leonardo launch partner, collaborating to develop the Deloitte Reimagine Platform — a portfolio of ready-to-deploy use cases based on the SAP Leonardo digital innovation system. When we challenge clients to 'reimagine everything,' these offerings are often a starting point for showing them the future of business."

Receiving the SAP Ariba and SAP SuccessFactors awards helps validate Deloitte's commitment to cloud solutions. "The cloud debate is over. Today's leaders understand that cloud is critical, especially for supply chain management," said Frederic Girardeau-Montaut, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP and SAP Ariba leader. "Helping clients extend the power of SAP Ariba cloud solutions — to integrate them tightly with other cloud solutions such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Integrated Business Planning — is a priority for our team. Recognition as SAP Ariba Partner of the Year adds to our drive and determination to help clients innovate with cloud."

"Our clients also are looking to the cloud as they work to enable digital HR and activate the truly digital organization," said Beth Thiebault, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Global SAP SuccessFactors leader. "SAP SuccessFactors offerings are fundamental to their efforts. Helping clients get maximum value from SAP SuccessFactors solutions is, therefore, an essential focus for our team, and this SAP Pinnacle Award shows that we're focusing on the right things."

Core commitment

Deloitte's relationship with SAP extends back decades, with the two organizations collaborating extensively to bring forward innovative solutions that can help businesses run more effectively. Helping SAP customers with digital core transformation has been an important pillar of that relationship.

"Innovation, cloud, the workforce, the customer experience, supply chain, finance, asset management — everything comes back to the core. Reimagining the core means reimagining everything," said Abdi Goodarzi, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. SAP practice leader. "So the Pinnacle Award as SAP S/4HANA Partner of the Year is about the modern digital core ERP, but it's about much more than that. It's about our commitment to helping clients enable end-to-end enterprise capabilities, intelligently automate processes, deliver data-driven analytic insights for decision-making, and explore previously unimagined opportunities and relationships that can bring new value."

Remarkable recognition

In addition to the four SAP Pinnacle Awards, Deloitte was named a finalist in three categories: SAP® Hybris® Partner of the Year–Large Enterprises, SAP Value Assurance Partner of the Year, and SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP's partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals. Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Florida, June 4, 2018. The SAP Global Partner Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP and ASUG June 5-7.

