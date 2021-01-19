Deloitte recognized by Mergermarket as the #1 Global and European M&A Financial Advisor in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Corporate Finance practices (Deloitte) have been recognized as the #1 Global M&A Financial Advisor by deal volume, according to Mergermarket, an Acuris company, in its 2020 Global and Regional M&A Report. Deloitte also achieved the #1 ranking in terms of global cross-border deal activity and also, European deal activity. In 2020, Deloitte served as financial advisor to 487 M&A transactions, with an aggregate value of $110.1 billion.



"Even as 2020 recedes into the distance, its impacts continue to shape the market. Corporates and sponsors alike have spent their way through the crisis in the second half of 2020, with unprecedented levels of deal making in the final few months of the year," says Mark Druskoff, Business Editor and Data-Driven Content Coordinator at Mergermarket.

"The COVID-19 pandemic introduced incredible disruption to organizations globally, regardless of size, geography or industry," says Phil Colaco, Deloitte Global Corporate Finance leader and CEO of Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC. "As leading middle-market companies adjusted their strategies, many pursued transactions to adapt and recover. We're proud of our work to support Deloitte clients across the M&A lifecycle, helping drive Deloitte client's ability to thrive in the 'new normal' and into a post-pandemic future."

This is not Deloitte's first time topping Mergermarket's annual Global and Regional M&A Reports, as it placed first and second for global M&A deal activity by deal volume in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Deloitte Corporate Finance teams have also been recognized as leading financial advisors for M&A in Austria, Benelux, Central & Eastern Europe, Portugal, Canada and South East Asia. Deloitte Corporate Finance delivers an integrated global network of deal makers and industry specialists, encompassing more than 240 Deloitte firm Partners and 1,600 professionals located across 120 offices throughout the organization.

For more information about Deloitte's Corporate Finance services, visit www.deloitte.com/corporatefinance.

Investment banking services related to advising on the purchase, sale or exchange of debt or equity securities are provided by the member firms or their affiliates in the Deloitte network in accordance with the relevant jurisdiction's regulations. Investment banking services or other services that would require registration as a broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and membership in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) would be provided exclusively by Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC, which is an SEC registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

About Deloitte

Deloitte, us, we and our refer to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our global network of member firms and related entities in more than 150 countries and territories (collectively, the "Deloitte organization") serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

SOURCE Deloitte

Related Links

www.deloitte.com

