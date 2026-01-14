Deloitte Report: Human Skills Drive High-Performing Teams in the AI Era

The future of high-performing teams is human-led and AI-powered

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Even in the age of AI, the characteristics that make teams excel remain timelessly human. According to Deloitte's new study, "Human capabilities are at the heart of high-performing teams," enduring human capabilities — curiosity, resilience, divergent thinking, informed agility, connected teaming, and emotional and social intelligence — are critical in determining whether teams thrive.

The study surveyed 1,394 employees from a wide range of organizations, asking both team leaders and team members to report whether they are or have been part of a high-performing team — defined as teams that consistently meet or exceed expectations over time — and the attitudes and behaviors that define their success. Across demographic groups, including generations, respondents agreed: Human-centric skills are foundational to driving team performance.

Key findings: What sets high-performing teams apart?

The external survey found that while high-performing teams are significantly more likely to use AI tools in their work (78% vs. 54%), their strongest results come from how they work with each other.

High-Trust Environments: Members of surveyed high-performing teams are 2.3 times as likely to feel trusted by their team leader, 2.3 times as likely to feel respected and appreciated by peers, and nearly 1.5 times more likely to report feeling included. They also cited emotional and social intelligence as the top success factor for their team.



Informed Agility and Autonomy: Respondents on high-performing teams were 2.5 times as likely to say their teams can quickly change direction and support each other in times of change. High-performing team members also report being three times more likely to experience greater autonomy, helping team members connect to purpose and strategic vision.



Apprenticeship as a Growth Catalyst: High-performing team members surveyed were nearly three times more likely to say that their team promotes a culture of apprenticeship (40% vs. 15%), with 68% of respondents saying they take the time to help each other learn and grow. Moreover, more than half view work as an opportunity to learn from one another.

"Winning with an AI-enabled strategy requires real investment in both technical skills and the human capabilities that technology can't replicate," said Dave Rizzo, chief talent officer, Deloitte. "Adaptability, connected teaming, and critical thinking should not be an afterthought. They're what unlock innovation, fuel high performance, and enable organizations to deliver differentiated results and stay ahead of what's next."

What can hold high-performing teams back?

Even high-performing teams have room for improvement. The report identified three opportunity areas where teams can strengthen performance.

Team Leader-Team Member Disconnect: Surveyed leaders were significantly more likely than team members to say that they understand how they can best contribute to team performance (67% vs. 52%). Among team members who do not belong to high-performing teams, just 29% say they understand how their work contributes to team performance.



Training Gaps: While 67% of respondents said the importance of human skills will increase in the next two years, less than half (42%) strongly agree that their organizations place equal emphasis on developing both technical and human skills. Bridging that gap also means creating opportunities to exercise the latter through repetition and practice.



Innovation Roadblocks: Only 37% of surveyed high-performing team members said their teams engage in exploratory behavior that supports innovation, revealing an opportunity to better encourage exploration. Similarly, only half of surveyed workers in high-performing teams said their team learns from failures without overemphasizing finding fault.

A Human-led AI-powered blueprint for performance

High-performing surveyed teams not only use AI more often than other teams, they also use it to effectively bring out the best in their people, reporting higher-quality experiences that boost efficiency (93% vs. 77%), problem-solving (88% vs. 71%), and collaboration (79% vs. 57%). These findings reinforce that the future belongs to teams that pair advanced technology with the human capabilities needed to effectively harness it.

The research also shows that high-performing teams can take a variety of forms — across industries, organizational and team sizes, and different team compositions — indicating that structure alone does not create high-performing teams. Success in this new era requires leaders to take a more holistic approach to enabling team performance by better balancing investments in human and technical skills and encouraging more connected teaming to bridge any gaps. Structured learning programs, human-centered experiences, and cultures of apprenticeship can also help teams strengthen trust, collaboration and innovation over time.

"In a market defined by constant disruption, the most durable competitive advantage is a workforce that can embrace continuous learning and adapt to the pace of change. While technology is a critical enabler, the core is human," concluded Simona Spelman, US human capital practice leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "By cultivating teams where curiosity and trust are paramount, leaders aren't just building a better culture; they are building a more agile and resilient organization, one that is ready for whatever comes next."

For full survey results and further insights, visit Human capabilities are at the heart of high-performing teams or view the infographic.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted online by an independent research company between June 23 to July 17, 2025, and included 1,394 respondents, representing employees across industries and functions, and organizational sizes. Respondents included team leaders and team members and explored attitudes and behaviors related to AI use, team performance, skills development, and Enduring Human Capabilities™ — six core human attributes (curiosity, informed agility, resilience, divergent thinking, connected teaming, and social & emotional intelligence) that are observable, independent of context, and are not easily replicated by technology. Results were analyzed by comparing responses from individuals who identified their teams as high performing with those who did not. Survey findings were complemented by interviews of five external executives from across industries, conducted in December 2025.

