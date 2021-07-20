Deloitte Selected as 2020 Google Cloud Global Services Partner of the Year and Inaugural 2020 Public Sector Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte received two top honors from Google Cloud, including 2020 Google Cloud Global Services Partner of the Year and the first-ever 2020 Public Sector Partner of the Year. These awards recognize Deloitte's innovative perspectives, outstanding customer service and best-in-class use of Google Cloud products and services.

"The pandemic rapidly accelerated technology adoption globally out of sheer necessity and safety. Our response leveraged Google Cloud technology to help identify potential outbreaks, accelerated the science required to respond, including contact tracing, and processed unemployment checks to those in need. Deloitte and Google Cloud found ways to keep businesses running, and today, we see many thriving across life sciences, health care, retail, financial services, government and public services as a result," said Tom Galizia, Deloitte Global Chief Commercial Officer, Alphabet Google, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "These two recognitions are an honor, but the real reward for our teams is the impact we achieved and the knowledge that we will continue to address the world's biggest problems and brightest opportunities together."

2020 commercial marquee client case studies included Commerzbank, Bed Bath & Beyond, PayPal and Rewe. Tweet this

With over 3,000 practitioners devoted to its Alphabet Google services and a growing portfolio of Google Cloud-native solutions, Deloitte and Google Cloud led customer digital transformations across all regions globally. 2020 commercial marquee client case studies included Commerzbank, Bed Bath & Beyond, PayPal and Rewe. Drawing on the industry, functional, and technical experience within Deloitte and the Google Cloud networks, the alliance developed over 20 solutions to meet market demand for cloud and analytics tools, including industry analytics and AI, security, SAP on Google Cloud, infrastructure/application modernization and productivity-collaboration solutions.

"We're excited to recognize Deloitte as our Global Services Partner of the Year as well as our Public Sector Partner of the Year, based on their agility and responsiveness delivering critical services and support for businesses and institutions during an unprecedented time," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Throughout 2020, Deloitte led important initiatives to help government agencies and businesses alike support constituents, securely virtualize workforces, enable better contact tracing, reconfigure supply chains, and to help retailers quickly spin up ecommerce solutions to serve customers around the world."

Selection as the first-ever 2020 Public Sector Partner of the Year underscores the strength of the relationship with Google Cloud and the breadth of solutions the two organizations offer public sector clients. HealthPrism™, a back-to-back ACT-IAC award-winning predictive population health analytics platform was reconfigured to help states identify and support populations at greater risk for various health conditions including COVID-19. During the pandemic HealthPrism™ was offered on a limited, pro-bono basis as part of Deloitte's Health Equity Institute commitment to meaningfully combat health inequities.

Bringing valuable health risk data upstream helps governments and organizations deliver essential services and use critical data to inform decision-making to improve the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and vaccine access. Deloitte led several campaigns to distribute PPE and informational resources to counter COVID-19. More than 1.7 million masks and hand sanitizers were distributed based on data provided by Deloitte and HealthPrism™.

"Google Cloud-enabled, Deloitte-delivered transformations have helped the world respond, recover, and thrive through the global pandemic," said Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO. "One cannot underestimate the ripple effect of this relationship. The world is just beginning to imagine the possibilities – the many ways that technology can enable businesses to leverage their respective strengths to produce impact that's greater than the sum of their individual parts."

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our global network of member firms and related entities in more than 150 countries and territories (collectively, the "Deloitte organization") serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

