Deloitte Sponsors an America's VetDogs Future Service Dog for a Military Veteran or First Responder

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the America's VetDogs' corporate puppy with a purpose program, Deloitte is sponsoring a male black Labrador retriever named Benny who will be raised to become a future service dog by Deborah Golden, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory cyber and strategic risk leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, for the next 16 to 18 months.

"Benny will be the third full-time service puppy and the sixth future service dog I've helped raise over time," said Golden. "My Deloitte colleagues and clients are accustomed to seeing me train and acclimate future service dogs for workplace, travel, and other environments as such socialization is key to a service dog's success with future handlers. I welcomed Deloitte's interest in teaming in support of Benny for America's VetDogs so that we could raise awareness of the important role service dogs play in the physical and mental health of those they serve to lead a more independent life."

Golden continued, "My family history is rich with former service members inclusive of my great uncle George Golden, who was awarded the Purple Heart posthumously for U.S. Army service during World War I. Honoring that family legacy and working with Benny as he prepares to offer support to someone who has served our country or communities will make our time together particularly meaningful."

America's VetDogs specializes in placing highly-skilled service and guide dogs with individuals with physical injuries, PTSD, hearing and vision loss and seizures. All services are provided by America's VetDogs at no cost to the individual. Benny joins other high-profile VetDogs pups with a purpose including the Washington Capitals' Captain, Scout from Monumental Sports, Atlanta United's Spike and New York Islanders' Tori and Radar. Following his initial training with Golden and America's VetDogs, Benny will receive formal training at the America's VetDogs headquarters in Long Island, New York, before being placed to support a veteran or first responder at no cost to the recipient.

"We appreciate all that Deborah and — once it's safe to return to offices and work events — her Deloitte colleagues and clients will do to offer Benny various environments in which to train to become a confident, well-socialized service dog for a disabled veteran or first responder," said John Miller, president and CEO, America's VetDogs.

Sponsoring Benny through America's VetDogs is a new way for Deloitte to continue its commitment to military veterans and their families. Currently, Deloitte employs more than 1,000 veterans, former members of the Armed Services and their spouses.

To stay up to date on Benny's progress and training, follow him on Instagram or Twitter @BennyServicePup.

About America's VetDogs

Since 2003, America's VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte

