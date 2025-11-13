Deloitte Survey Shows Tech Execs Driving Growth, Shaping Strategy and Eyeing the CEO Seat

As tech transforms into a primary growth engine, tech execs expand into enterprise strategy, take on P&L responsibility, and set their sights on the CEO role

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte's CIO Program today unveiled the second wave of findings from its " Tech Exec Survey ," revealing how the tech C-suite is redefining enterprise value and reporting lines. The findings underscore technology's rise as a core growth driver and cast today's tech executive as a strategic leader helping drive revenue. Notably, 80% of tech leaders surveyed say their roles and responsibilities have greatly expanded to meet business objectives.

Deloitte's CIO Program Tech Exec Survey Highlights

"This moment marks the realization of what we've long anticipated: the expanded strategic role of CIOs and the broader tech C-suite," said Lou DiLorenzo Jr. Technology, AI, and Data Strategy Practice leader, Deloitte. "Today's technology leaders aren't just influencing revenue and strategy; they're redefining leadership itself. To be seen as true strategists, CIOs and CTOs should move beyond managing systems. They are increasingly becoming architects of business advantage, integrating talent, data and technology to help drive transformation, fuel sustainable growth, and reimagine how the enterprise competes and endures."

Leaders run organizations differently when tech is viewed as a growth engine

When asked how their executive leadership perceives the tech function, respondents were almost evenly split: 52% say their tech org is viewed as a revenue generator and 48% say they're primarily considered a service center. Yet, a notable gap emerges when comparing perceptions at larger enterprises ($5B+ in revenue) and mid-sized companies ($1B-$4.9B). Two-thirds of executives at large enterprises view tech as a revenue driver compared to less than half at mid-sized organizations.

When tech is seen as a growth engine vs. a service center, leaders often run the function differently — and it shows in priorities and accountability. Here's how approaches compare, respectively:

They are more focused on growth, prioritizing expanding into new markets (35% vs. 29%) and attracting and retaining customers (34% vs. 30%).





They are the primary leaders implementing GenAI across the organization (42% vs. 36%).





They are more likely to report to the CEO (49% vs. 46%) and say their reporting structure greatly helps them deliver business outcomes through technology (63% vs. 59%).





They are more likely to agree that the scope of their current role as a technology leader is clear and well-defined (56% vs. 49%).

CIOs move closer to the CEO and chart a path to the corner office

As technology increasingly becomes a primary growth engine, reporting lines continue to change along with leadership aspirations. Today, 65% of CIOs report directly to the CEO, a substantial increase from just 41% a decade ago . This reporting relationship is a critical enabler, with two-thirds (66%) of CIOs who report directly to a CEO saying it better positions them to help drive business strategy and results.

This direct access to the executive leadership team and expanded mandate — considering that 36% of CIOs now report managing a P&L — may be fueling significant career ambitions within the CIO ranks. The survey found that 67% of CIOs say they'd like to pursue a CEO role in the future, making CIOs the most ambitious among all tech leaders surveyed. Only 41% of CTOs, 42% of chief data and analytics officers, and 55% of CISOs see CEO as a future aspiration.

Peers who believe CIOs are well-suited for the top job say it's due to their:

Proven leadership and management skills (39%)

Ability to drive innovation and growth (37%)

Track record of building high-performing teams (37%)

CIOs' enterprise-wide remit is also evident through the makeup of their teams. CIOs reporting to the CEO are leading broad, integrated teams with direct reports that include CTOs (34%), chief digital officers (34%), CISOs (15%), and CDAOs (13%). And despite periodic predictions to the contrary, the CIO role is likely not going anywhere: 92% of tech leaders believe the role will still exist in five years thanks to CIOs' crucial abilities to manage cybersecurity strategies, lead transformational change, and leverage emerging technologies to drive business value.

"The shift in reporting lines is more than a structural change, it's a statement of trust," stated Anjali Shaikh , CIO and CDAO Programs U.S. leader, Deloitte. "Increasingly, CEOs are as invested in the tech agenda as CIOs themselves, a marked shift from the past when technology was seen as a support function rather than a source of competitive advantage. Today, the CEO-CIO partnership is helping shape how organizations grow, innovate, and lead."

Methodology

We conducted an online survey among 622 U.S.-based senior technology leaders from March 7 to April 1, 2025. Participants were screened based on title, company size, company revenue and responsibility for setting the strategic direction of technology within their organization.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte LLP