Deloitte Unveils GivePrism, an AI-Engineered Solution That Accelerates Donor Impact for Nonprofits and Higher Education

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the holiday season brings a surge of activity and opportunity for colleges, universities and nonprofit organizations to engage existing donors and identify new donors. Deloitte's GivePrism, a next-generation, AI-powered solution, is engineered to help institutions and organizations rapidly identify, engage and inspire supporters, turning insights into measurable outcomes.

"Many donors are inundated with emails, phone calls and text messages from institutions and organizations, making it easy for even the most impactful messages to get lost," said Sean Conlin, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "GivePrism is changing that equation by helping nonprofits and higher education clients use advanced analytics and AI to truly understand donor preferences and behaviors. By tailoring outreach to what matters most to each supporter, GivePrism enables our clients to break through the noise, spark genuine engagement and create a more lasting impact."

GivePrism's predictive models and broad data on target markets' interest make it possible for clients to quickly view the causes and initiatives donors are most likely to support. By leveraging this AI-engineered solution, higher ed and nonprofit organizations can expand donor pools geographically and demographically, as well as anticipate donor likelihood to give based on the engagement strategy.

GivePrism also helps organizations reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks and donor outreach. Through the solution's generative AI tools, clients can rapidly create personalized content that is more likely to appeal to potential supporters.

"Deloitte's mission is to engineer solutions that fit right into our clients' existing workflows. GivePrism's integration capabilities with most CRM platforms is designed to help our clients move quickly from identifying the right prospects to creating meaningful relationships that help them meet their funding goals," continued Conlin.

More information about GivePrism and how it can create a positive impact across higher education institutions and nonprofit organizations can be found here.

