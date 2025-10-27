Deloitte Wins Eighth Consecutive "Tax Technology Firm of the Year" at 2025 ITR Americas Tax Awards, Sweeping Nine Total Categories

ITR recognized Deloitte for distinction across several categories, including technology, policy and transfer pricing

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that it has received nine total awards at the 2025 International Tax Review (ITR) Americas Tax Awards, highlighting achievements in delivering best-in-class tax solutions and services. This year's slew of awards recognized work spanning tax technology, tax policy, transfer pricing and more, highlighting the combination of Deloitte's wide-ranging tax prowess and tech-forward approach.

Award Highlights:

Tax Advisory Firm of the Year

Tax Technology Firm of the Year

Tax Policy Firm of the Year

Tax Compliance & Reporting Firm of the Year

Indirect Tax Firm of the Year

North America Tax Advisory Firm of the Year

Transfer Pricing Advisory Firm of the Year

North America Transfer Pricing Advisory Firm of the Year

US Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year

"These recognitions across our practice are a testament to our organization's enduring commitment to excellence, innovation, and purpose," said Carin Giuliante, chair and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "They reflect the deep experience and the collaborative spirit that define our teams. Each award is not just a milestone, but an affirmation of how our people consistently transform bold ideas into meaningful impact for our clients. I am deeply proud of the ingenuity, integrity, and purpose-driven leadership that continue to elevate our organization."

"Transformation is not simply about adopting new technologies, it's about reshaping how we think, collaborate, and lead," said Chuck Kosal, chief transformation officer, Deloitte Tax LLP. "These awards reflect the ingenuity of our teams who don't just implement change, they architect it. From pioneering AI-powered applications to reimagining global compliance platforms, I'm proud that our approach to innovation continues to set new standards across the profession."

Deloitte continues to set the standard for tax innovation, earning consistent industry recognition for cutting-edge solutions and digital transformation services in tax. Of Deloitte's many ITR submissions this year, highlights include:

Deloitte's IncentivesHub platform, which applies AI to help automate compliance and support deep data analysis. Armed with award-winning modules, like the Prevailing Wage and Apprenticeship solution and the Tax Incentive Opportunity Insights tool, IncentivesHub helps tax professionals efficiently identify tax credits and incentives, keeping pace with regulatory demands and helping optimize financial outcomes.

platform, which applies AI to help automate compliance and support deep data analysis. Armed with award-winning modules, like the Prevailing Wage and Apprenticeship solution and the Tax Incentive Opportunity Insights tool, IncentivesHub helps tax professionals efficiently identify tax credits and incentives, keeping pace with regulatory demands and helping optimize financial outcomes. A major leap forward in tax technology, Deloitte's Indirect Tax Compliance (ITC) platform integrates AI-powered robotic process automation (RPA) to streamline entire indirect tax workflows, from data intake to e-filing and reconciliation. By automating millions of tax records and enabling real-time collaboration and transparency, the ITC platform transforms a traditionally fragmented process into a unified, efficient, and secure system, helping set a new standard for indirect tax compliance in the digital age.

integrates AI-powered robotic process automation (RPA) to streamline entire indirect tax workflows, from data intake to e-filing and reconciliation. By automating millions of tax records and enabling real-time collaboration and transparency, the ITC platform transforms a traditionally fragmented process into a unified, efficient, and secure system, helping set a new standard for indirect tax compliance in the digital age. Deloitte's GenAI Incubator Lab & Client Pilot Program is empowering organizations to develop AI-powered tax applications that drive transformative changes in their tax and accounting operations. This initiative further positions Deloitte as a pioneer in responsible AI innovation, delivering real-world impact through collaborative experimentation.

is empowering organizations to develop AI-powered tax applications that drive transformative changes in their tax and accounting operations. This initiative further positions Deloitte as a pioneer in responsible AI innovation, delivering real-world impact through collaborative experimentation. With the launch of GAIN (GlobalAdvantage Incentives) 3.0 platform, a next-level solution for addressing tax withholding for employee incentive compensation, Deloitte has reimagined its global incentive compensation tax solution. Built on modern architecture and informed by real-world insights, GAIN 3.0 delivers enhanced speed, scalability, and intelligence, helping multinational organizations manage tax withholding for employee incentives with greater precision and efficiency.

"At Deloitte Tax, we see technology as a catalyst for empowering tax professionals to solve complex challenges with greater speed and confidence," said Nathan Andrews, technology innovation leader at Deloitte Tax. "We are committed to offering solutions that not only advance efficiency, but also foster trust, transparency, and agility in every engagement. This year's awards from ITR demonstrate our continued dedication to pioneering innovations that help organizations adapt to change and deliver impact at scale."

Deloitte's recognition in tax policy highlights its work in helping clients interpret and respond to complex domestic and global tax developments. Through a multidisciplinary lens, Deloitte provides insight and clarity organizations need to navigate change with confidence. Award-winning work this year included:

Deloitte Tax Policy Leadership: Deloitte continues to lead the way in helping clients understand and plan for domestic and international tax policy changes. The firm's multidisciplinary approach helps organizations navigate complex tax landscapes with confidence and clarity.

Deloitte continues to lead the way in helping clients understand and plan for domestic and international tax policy changes. The firm's multidisciplinary approach helps organizations navigate complex tax landscapes with confidence and clarity. Deloitte's Pillar Two Agent is a breakthrough compliance solution designed to meet the demands of new global tax regulations. Featuring a robust audit trail, intuitive dashboard, and advanced analytics, the platform equips teams with the insights needed to help tax departments navigate Pillar Two requirements confidently and effectively.

The 2025 ITR Americas Awards recognize efforts that pioneered novel approaches in the tax industry and were executed between January 2024 and January 2025.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte