Deloitte Working With Amazon Web Services to Create New Health Ecosystems Through Data

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced its work with AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easier for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to and use third-party data in the cloud. Building on its existing relationship with AWS, Deloitte is addressing unique health care data challenges by providing a suite of services integrated with AWS Data Exchange that can help create an efficient, robust and secure health care data ecosystem and apply that to the transformation of biomedical research, clinical trials, real world data insights, population health and reimbursement.

There has been an explosion of digital health data and more is being generated every day by patients, researchers, health systems, payers, digital health startups and many others. Most of this data, however, is inaccessible to other organizations for collaboration for myriad reasons ranging from security concerns to technology constraints to business model challenges. These challenges mean that the health care system is not fully benefiting from the insights from the secondary use of all this digital health data. This slows the pace of medical innovation and limits the potential to improve the lives of patients and the health care system.

"The explosion of digital health care data and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) hold the promise to answer some of health care's most important questions — what's working for whom, why and at what cost," said Brett Davis, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and general manager, ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte. "However, this data is locked in siloes across many organizations within the health ecosystem. The industry needs new business models that break down these silos to connect health care stakeholders, reduce inefficiencies and accelerate the translation of research to practice and improve patient outcomes. AWS Data Exchange provides the technology and infrastructure to support these new business models."

AWS Data Exchange allows these new collaborative business models to develop between health care stakeholders by creating a secure, scalable infrastructure for de-identified data exchange under terms and conditions data owners can control. In addition, the AWS ecosystem of software providers and services providers means that customers of AWS Data Exchange will benefit from third-party software, AI/ML algorithms and professional services, many of which are available in AWS Marketplace.

ConvergeHEALTH Miner is already helping life sciences and health care clients derive insights from data they generate. ConvergeHEALTH Miner's integration with AWS Data Exchange means users of Miner can now not just search and analyze data within their own organization but easily find, access and provision aggregated and de-identified data from potential collaborators outside their organization. This combination has the potential to redefine the way institutions approach research, clinical trials, pharmacovigilance, population health and reimbursement by giving organizations access to a myriad new digital data sources in addition to their own data. Additionally, this provides a place for enabling these new data driven business models.

"AWS Data Exchange provides a secure and cloud-native channel to exchange data at scale, with cloud-based solutions like ConvergeHEALTH Miner supporting the analytical needs for data analysts, academic researchers and data scientists in the medical community," said Stephen Orban, general manager, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're delighted to be working with Deloitte on AWS Data Exchange to help life sciences and health care organizations establish their strategies around the new data-driven collaborations and business models, while also helping data publishers with the engineering tasks needed to package, aggregate and anonymize their data for collaboration."

The integration of the AWS Data Exchange API in Deloitte ConvergeHEALTH represents a great example of the sum being greater than the parts. As life sciences and health care organizations use more and more data to perform smarter research, improve patient outcomes and improve our collective well-being, Deloitte is helping these organizations establish their strategies around the patient-permissible exchange of aggregated or anonymized health care data, while also helping data publishers with the engineering tasks needed to package their data for publication. AWS Data Exchange then provides a secure and cloud-native channel to exchange data at scale, with cloud-based solutions such as ConvergeHEALTH's Miner supporting the analytical needs for data analysts, academic researchers and data scientists in the medical community.

Deloitte and AWS Data Exchange will help organizations and researchers uncover the tremendous value created from the vast amounts of data generated throughout the health care ecosystem. From advancing patient care to discovering new medicines, real world data can help guide the future of health. Deloitte's Life Sciences & Health Care (LSHC) practice — including ConvergeHEALTH — does this through a suite of services that enable life sciences and health care organizations to easily find the right health care data and create meaningful scale.

Deloitte's Analytics & Cognitive practice helps health care organizations extract, cleanse, abstract, de-identify and transform their electronic medical record, lab, registry and other data into formats for insights for their own use as well as new collaborative models with other organizations using AWS Data Exchange.

brings deep industry expertise from across the health care ecosystem to help establish new collaborative business models between patient advocacy groups, academic research organizations, health systems, health plans and life sciences organizations. Deloitte's ConvergeHEALTH Miner and OpenCloud platforms create a powerful and secure managed cloud service for multiorganization collaboration including novel multicenter research collaborations, clinical trial design and outcomes-based contracting.

