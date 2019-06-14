Deloitte's Heat Launches Artificial Intelligence Practice 'Heat AI'

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heat, the full-service advertising agency owned by Deloitte, launched Heat AI, a first-of-its-kind practice that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to discover online trends and conversations that are predicted to grow in popularity 72 hours before they peak — with 70% accuracy.

To predict social trends, Heat AI's proprietary technology uses patented algorithms to capture, aggregate and analyze 100 million posts per day from 50,000 sources, including social, news sites and blogs. Every half hour, the platform executes 1 million multi-dimensional predictions to identify the trends and keywords that will increase in engagement, informing both keyword recommendations and creative.

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to completely reinvent the advertising industry, but until now, no one has employed AI-derived predictive insights to develop impactful, emotionally resonant creative. Heat is changing that," said Jocelyn Lee, co-head of Heat AI and specialist leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Heat AI's proprietary technology allows us to develop real-time content based on predictive insights, delivering emotionally resonant and culturally relevant content — while unleashing the power of surprise to break through an increasingly crowded landscape. This allows our clients to be at the forefront of trending conversations and connect with the right audiences at the right time."

The insight from Heat AI allows agencies to align brands creatively and contextually with cultural moments, fostering agile creative and audience targeting, expanding social engagement and click-through rates, and creating net new audiences.

"Heat AI is already having a significant impact on major brands and is poised to shape the future of our agency and our industry," said Heat CEO John Elder, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We can now harness the power of AI in a surprising way that will give our clients a significant edge over competitors. Our goal every day is to elevate the human experience — among our clients, their customers, our employees, and the entire Deloitte team — and Heat AI is helping us do that."

Heat AI will continue to expand its offerings throughout the year, including omnichannel programmatic, as it integrates additional proprietary technology into the practice's capabilities. Heat is hosting an official launch event with Facebook, a Deloitte Digital alliance and the first official platform partner for Heat AI, June 19 at Cannes Lions 2019.

For more information please visit www.thisisheat.com.

Heat is a full-service creative agency owned by Deloitte that uses the power of surprise to solve business problems.



