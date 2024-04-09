Deloitte Digital Expands Apple Practice, Launches New Academy for Apple Vision Pro to Empower Enterprises and Prepare for the New Era of Spatial Computing

The Academy for Apple Vision Pro will provide a series of one-week, instructor-led courses for engineers, product managers, and business leaders to accelerate their roadmap to incorporate Apple Vision Pro

The Academy will help organizations empower their existing teams and prepare for the new era of spatial computing. Post this

The Academy expands Deloitte ' s Apple practice and its eight-year partnership with Apple , which has been transforming businesses using iPhone and iPad .

' Apple practice and its , which has been . The dedicated Apple Vision Pro practice includes over one hundred practitioners trained to deliver visionOS solutions to clients.

includes over one hundred practitioners trained to deliver to clients. The courses include " The Business Value of visionOS , " " visionOS for Engineers , " and " visionOS for Product Managers." These courses cover a range of topics from ideation and application of spatial computing solutions to understanding spatial computing concepts and app development for Apple Vision Pro.

" , " , and " These courses cover a range of topics from ideation and application of spatial computing solutions to understanding development for Apple Vision Pro. Courses will be delivered in person on-site, at client locations, or in a virtual classroom setting.

Connecting enterprises to the opportunity of Apple Vision Pro

The Academy for Apple Vision Pro will help organizations empower their existing teams and prepare for the new era of spatial computing. Consisting of one week instructor led courses for engineers, product managers, and business leaders to accelerate their visionOS roadmap, courses will include:

The Business Value of visionOS: A course focused on the ideation, application, design, strategy and business case options of spatial computing.

A course focused on the ideation, application, design, strategy and business case options of spatial computing. visionOS for Engineers: An intense one-week bootcamp to upskill engineers on app development for Apple Vision Pro and visionOS. It includes design standards, input and gestures, refactoring apps, RealityKit and Reality Composer.

An intense one-week bootcamp to upskill engineers on app development for Apple Vision Pro and visionOS. It includes design standards, input and gestures, refactoring apps, RealityKit and Reality Composer. visionOS for Product Managers: A fast-track approach for product managers to quickly understand spatial computing concepts, design considerations, scaling and deployment, staffing and product readiness.

The endless possibilities of spatial computing

Deloitte's Apple practice was launched in 2016 to help businesses change the way they work across their entire enterprise, from customer-facing functions such as retail, field services and recruiting, to R&D, inventory management and back-office systems. The new Apple Vision Pro specialty includes over one hundred practitioners trained to deliver visionOS solutions to clients. Deloitte works with global corporations to grow customer engagement, lower costs and improve both safety at work and employee satisfaction.

The new practice and Academy for Apple Vision Pro is a collaboration between the longstanding Deloitte Apple alliance, Deloitte's Unlimited Reality offering, as well as Deloitte Digital Engineering teams. Deloitte Digital and Deloitte Engineering capabilities offer clients a robust suite of services to deliver strategic and scaled engineering solutions including many aspects of product design and development, including market and user research, product strategy, prototyping, engineering and design, and product management.

This combined approach will unite enterprise with technical and industry expertise to provide a deep learning experience to academy participants.

"We are excited to see enterprises across sectors harness the creative potential of Apple Vision Pro, giving birth to new ideas and applications. Apple's commitment and credibility in this space and their App Store for visionOS now provides organizations with an investable and long-term place to develop their enterprise and customer applications."

— Mike Brinker, principal and Apple Alliance leader at Deloitte Digital

"The expansion of Deloitte's Apple practice and launch of their new Academy for Apple Vision Pro will help enterprises quickly take advantage of the new era of spatial computing. Deloitte has been instrumental in helping their worldwide client base revolutionize how they work using iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and Apple Vision Pro is the next phase in our strategic partnership."

— Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and enterprise marketing

"With spatial computing growing in enterprise scenarios like manufacturing, design and field service, Apple recognizes the potential to go beyond these early use cases to open up new levels of productivity in guided, real-time work for immersive training and reimagining operations. The infinite canvas can open up new ways of working, which will be a game-changer for knowledge workers."

— Bill Briggs, chief technology officer and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP

For more information regarding the Deloitte partnership with Apple, please visit: https://www.deloittedigital.com/us/en/alliances/apple.html.

