Deloitte's Space Business Reaches New Heights as Two New Satellites Enter Orbit

Deloitte-2 and Deloitte-3 expand Project Constellation to boost on-orbit space data collection and in-space cyber resilience

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

A rocket carrying the Deloitte-2 and Deloitte-3 satellites soars from the launchpad at Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 29, 2026. (Photo: SpaceX) A long-exposure photograph shows the path of the rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 29, 2026, which carried the Deloitte-2 and Deloitte-3 satellites to orbit. (Photo: SpaceX)

Deloitte-2 and Deloitte-3 , launched on March 29, 2026 , from Vandenberg Space Force Base to expand Deloitte's on-orbit footprint.

and , launched on , from to expand Deloitte's on-orbit footprint. The new satellites carry payloads designed to increase space data collection capacity and help meet clients' growing needs for space-based data and insights .

to increase space data collection capacity and help meet clients' growing needs for . Project Constellation enables the engineering and testing of a software-only, on-orbit cyber defense capability designed to be deployed to satellites already in orbit and to improve the cyber resiliency of legacy satellites .

enables the engineering and testing of a designed to be deployed to satellites already in orbit and to . Deloitte-1 launched in March 2025 and has traveled more than 150-million miles providing flight heritage for Deloitte's on-orbit cyber defense capability, Silent Shield TM .

launched in March 2025 and has traveled more than providing flight heritage for Deloitte's on-orbit cyber defense capability, . This new mission accelerates Project Constellation, Deloitte's initiative to place nine satellites in orbit, extending the impact of Deloitte-1 and strengthening capabilities across testing, engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data and cyber.

Why this matters

Government agencies and commercial clients rely on space for daily communications, navigation and monitoring. As that reliance grows, they require fresh data from orbiting satellites that are secure and dependable. Through Project Constellation, Deloitte is expanding space data capacity and engineering mission-specific payloads to deliver on-orbit cyber protections. A key advantage is delivering software-defined cyber defense and analytics upgrades in orbit, helping extend the resilience of existing satellite fleets without waiting for a new launch. This client-first, mission-driven approach aims to meet the growing need for space-based data insights and resilient on-orbit cyber protections, while further strengthening Deloitte's presence across testing, engineering, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), data and cyber.

Mission driven engineering for secure space decisions

Deloitte is assisting clients to turn space-based information into actionable decisions, while keeping security front and center. By deploying its own satellite constellation, Deloitte can build, test and improve differentiated payloads, along with the analytics and cyber tools that support them. And because these capabilities can be delivered as software-only updates to satellites already in orbit, Deloitte can help clients strengthen their cyber defenses and evolve analytics faster. This enables organizations to enhance their mission critical decision making through trusted space-based insights.

Key quotes

"Deloitte-2 and Deloitte-3 go far beyond proving a concept; we're scaling our space capabilities to help our clients achieve their critical missions. This includes engineering differentiated payloads and the software that brings the data to life, expanding our space sensing and maturing Silent Shield to strengthen cyber resiliency in orbit. The result is more trusted space data and stronger on-orbit protections, so organizations can make faster, mission-focused decisions with even greater confidence."

— Brett Loubert, U.S. Space practice leader, Deloitte

"Deloitte-1 has underscored what it takes to operate cyber capabilities in the real world of space where size, weight, power, latency and constrained compute change the playbook. With Project Constellation, we're building stronger on-orbit cyber defenses, including a software only version of Silent Shield for satellites already in service, protections that work across an entire satellite fleet and within each satellite, and AI/ML tools that identify anomalies and respond faster. These advancements help keep space missions operating by improving the availability and resilience of the cyber systems they rely on."

— Ryan Roberts, Space practice cyber leader, Deloitte

Additional data

For more information about Deloitte's Space practice and Project Constellation, click here.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte