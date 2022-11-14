Delphi-MD Breakthrough diagnostic technology promises to reduce healthcare burden by detecting brain abnormalities prior to symptoms, at the point of care

Delphi-MD, World's first direct brain network visualization technology showcasing at the HLTH Las Vegas conference today, provides objective clinical measurements of neuronal functions for the first time, enabling point of care physicians and neurologists access to new diagnostics capabilities.

RAANANA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantalX developer of Delphi-MD, an "ECG" for the brain, showcases its brain health revolutionizing technology at the HLTH Las Vegas conference for the first time as part of its US commercialization efforts towards expected FDA breakthrough path clearance.

Delphi-MD Neurodiagnostics Device

The Delphi-MD device provides direct brain network visualization, enabling clinical measurements of neuronal functions for the first time in healthcare history, targeting the largest neurological paradigm: "brain abnormalities are usually discovered only after patients are experiencing symptoms and this is already late", said Prof. David Tanne, QuantalX's medical director and president of the IL Neurological association. According to "The Lancet" published study, 90% of strokes and 35% of dementias can be prevented if detected early enough, however diagnosis methods available today result in ineffective treatment of brain disorders due to late, inaccurate and under diagnosis.

For clinicians, such a breakthrough technology, accessible at the point of care, dramatically supports early and differential diagnosis through "real life" objective data, leading to informed treatment decisions and interventions, as well as improving brain health outcomes for healthcare providers and payors. For patients, an earlier diagnosis leads to an optimal care pathway, resulting in a positive, long-term effect on quality of life.

35% of the total economic disease burden is attributed to brain disorders, mostly due to repeated hospitalization and rehabilitation, avoidance of unnecessary CT/MRI scans and associated accessibility and cost challenges. Recent estimations* show the financial burden of stroke and dementia care alone to exceed $550B/ year in the US alone. "The clinical breakthrough of Delphi-MD is that it is a direct, functional, objective test for the brain, that does not require patient participation and provides actionable insight to the physician at the point of care," said Dr. Iftach Dolev, CEO and Co-Founder of QuantalX. "Making neuro-diagnosis accessible to everyone is game changing for brain health management"

"I am very excited by QuantalX's Delphi-MD technology. Probing the integrity of the brain networks in a cost-efficient manner will enable us to identify increased-risk patients to whom we can provide improved care by optimizing and tailoring existing and emerging preventive therapies" said Prof. Jeff Saver ; Neurologist; UCLA

*Source: 1. Alzheimer's Association Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures 2. Tsao et al, Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics , 3. Reducing the Impact of Dementia in America: A Decadal Survey of the Behavior and social Sciences 4. AHA Statistical Update Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update 5. Wang et al Costs of Hospitalization for Stroke Patients Ages 18-64 6. Girotra et al A Contemporary and Comprehensive Analysis of the Costs of Stroke in the United States

About QuantalX Neuroscience

QuantalX is dedicated to providing better patient care and reducing healthcare systems' neurology associated burden, through differential diagnosis and early detection of brain abnormalities. The Delphi-MD device solves current neurology diagnostic challenges through a direct neuro diagnosis, novel technology, revolutionizing brain health standard of care as we know it.

