QuantalX Partners with the University of Illinois Chicago, Towards Successful US Commercialization

The University of Illinois Chicago ( UIC ) Health is an enterprise 445-bed tertiary care hospital, 30+ outpatient clinics, 11 federally qualified health centers, and patient-centered research entities. With campuses in Chicago, Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield, and Urbana, the health system involves the academic, training and research activities of UIC's seven health science colleges. UIC Health is dedicated to the pursuit of health equity.

Led by esteemed investigators Dr. Fernando Daniel Testai (MD) and Dr. Gabriela Trifan (MD), Delphi-MD is used in two groundbreaking studies. The first, for prediction of post-stroke neurological deterioration in patients with acute ischemic stroke (AIS), the second, focused on the evaluation of brain physiological changes in Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) patients and its correlation to SCD severity and the observed cognitive abnormalities.

This collaboration signifies a significant advancement in QuantalX's quest to redefine the standard for Brain Health care through precise neuro-physiological assessment and state-of-the-art predictive analytics. It highlights the immense potential of Delphi-MD in enhancing patient care decisions and outcomes, contributing to the firm groundwork for its successful US commercialization.

Dr. Gabriela Trifan, Lead Investigator, University of Illinois, Chicago, IL, USA, commented on the collaboration: "We are excited about Delphi-MD and collaboration with QuantalX. This could pave the way for targeted interventions, potentially improving outcomes for these patients."

QuantalX is committed to fundamentally improving patient care and alleviating the burden on healthcare systems through objective, accurate, early detection, and differential diagnosis of brain abnormalities, leveraging its novel Direct Neuro-Physiological technology, the Delphi-MD device.

