Delphi Technologies Earns Company of the Year Recognition from Frost & Sullivan for Its Success in the Automotive Aftermarket

"Delphi has demonstrated strong year-over-year growth as a result of adding products like batteries and chassis/suspension components, as well as focusing on key areas of strength, such as engine management products," said Anuj Monga, Research Analyst.

The market share growth and expansion of Delphi's aftermarket division has been largely enabled by Delphi's strong brand equity. The company is a leading original equipment supplier, with just three top automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) accounting for almost 28% of its global sales. As of 2016, 18 of the top 20 vehicles models in the United States carried a Delphi part, which is a testament to the company's widespread brand acceptance and of the positive customer perception of Delphi's quality and reliability.

In addition to expanding its product portfolio, Delphi has also been making incremental changes over the past few years to its fuel pumps, for which it is a major supplier. The company's latest line of fuel pumps incorporate a patented turbine pump to eliminate vibration and maintain consistent fuel flow for a longer service life, eventually also contributing to improved efficiency.

Delphi recently launched its fuel tank cleaning kit and an educational campaign that aids technicians in using the kit. Approximately 75% of the aftermarket customer base are do-it-for-me (DIFM) consumers who expect a superior installation and service experience from channel partners and service technicians. Delphi continues to improve the customer experience through ongoing quality training for installation and service technicians and for do-it-yourself customers, including a free eLearning program that is available on the company's Web site. This program covers sales, diagnostics, and installation of the company's products. As a result, Delphi has positioned itself at the forefront of launching new solutions aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience.

"Frost & Sullivan's independent analysis has confirmed that the company has emerged as an after-sales force in North America by successfully addressing many of the challenges that exist in the market. It is for these reasons that Delphi Technologies has earned Frost & Sullivan's North American Company of the Year award," said Anuj Monga.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies is a technology company whose people focus on solving emissions and fuel economy challenges for the world's leading automotive original equipment manufacturers and provides leading aftermarket service solutions. Headquartered in London, U.K., Delphi Technologies operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 24 countries. Visit delphi.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

