Delta 8 and 10 Payment Processing for Shopify Is Becoming Mainstream, According to Organic Payment Gateways

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Organic Payment Gateways, a high-risk payment gateway provider, the CBD-like compounds Delta 8 and Delta 10 are very popular among new Shopify businesses. Additionally, the ability to find affordable, reliable payment gateways that not only work well with Shopify but also allow for the online sale of Delta 8 and Delta 10 is rapidly improving.

Recent positive articles, such as the November 4 article on MarijuanaMoment.net, are fueling both the interest of new Shopify website owners and the comfort level of payment providers.

Shopify's visually stunning templates and ease of use make it a natural choice for new Delta 8, Delta 10, and traditional CBD websites, while its unparalleled reputation for reliability, features, and stability draws established online CBD businesses that require a user-friendly, expandable e-commerce platform.

Organic Payment Gateways' internal reporting shows a strong preference for Shopify among CBD-type websites in the United States. Alex Roy, president of E-Commerce 4 LLC, the parent company of Organic Payment Gateways, laid out Shopify's dominance in the cannabinol market this way: "Among businesses contacting us for online payment processing advice for CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 10, there are two website builders that have far and away the most demand – Shopify and WooCommerce. And, between these two, Shopify interest outweighs WooCommerce by nearly 50 percent."

Delta 8, and more recently, Delta 10, have grown in popularity recently as the taboo of such compounds decreases.

Based on these factors, Organic Payment Gateways' founder, Alex Roy, anticipates that demand for Shopify payment processing that allows for CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 10 will grow tremendously over the next year. Alex says, "I expect the growth in Shopify credit card processing interest among Delta 8 and 10 website owners to increase over the next 12-plus months. Our ability to provide stable, affordable Delta 8 and Delta 10 payment processing that integrates seamlessly with Shopify, among other shopping carts, allows us to serve a large slice of the e-commerce merchant services market."

Shopify's ability to use the AuthorizeNet payment gateway, combined with AuthorizeNet's ability to integrate with Delta 8 and Delta 10 providers, allows for online CBD-focused businesses that use Shopify to expand into Delta 8 and Delta 10. Organic Payment Gateways aligns internet business owners with payment processing specifically approved for their exact products, with a goal of allowing business owners to keep their existing website builders and shopping carts in place.

As the market for CBD expands, Shopify merchants naturally will continue to move into the next hot product. Alex Roy wants to add a word of caution, though, to those looking to sell CBD, Delta 10, or Delta 8 online. "To state the obvious, we are not attorneys and do not provide any legal advice. Before selling CBD, Delta 8, or Delta 10 online, all business owners must seek qualified, professional legal advice. The rules can be confusing and complicated. Additionally, they vary wildly from place to place. We strongly, or more accurately, very strongly, suggest that everyone take the time to find an attorney well versed in cannabinols and e-commerce before they even consider applying for credit card processing."

As more cannabinols like Delta 8 and Delta 10 come online, demand for payment gateways that allow these products and work perfectly with Shopify is set to grow.

According to Organic Payment Gateways' website, one item that is essential when it comes to finding Delta 8 and Delta 10 payment processing for Shopify is a certificate of analysis for each product sold. The Organic Payment Gateways Delta 8 and Delta 10 payment gateway page describes it this way: "You will need to make sure that every product you offer has a certificate of analysis (COA) from an independent lab. A COA shows that the product label gives accurate information about the product's contents, which is important for your business's integrity and your customers' peace of mind. It's also important that your Delta 8 and Delta 10 products be of the legal, hemp-derived variety."

To learn more about Organic Payment Gateways' Delta 8 and Delta 10 payment processing for Shopify, visit https://organicpaymentgateways.com/cbd/payment-gateways-for-delta-8-and-delta-10/

Media Contact:

Alex Roy

[email protected]

800-570-1347

SOURCE Organic Payment Gateways