Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) today reported financial results for the March quarter 2021 and provided its outlook for the June quarter 2021. Highlights of the March quarter 2021 results, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, are on page five and are incorporated here.

"A year after the onset of the pandemic, travelers are gaining confidence and beginning to reclaim their lives. Delta is accelerating into the recovery with our brand stronger and more trusted than ever before," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer. "Thanks to the incredible efforts of our people, we achieved positive daily cash generation in the month of March, a remarkable accomplishment considering our middle seat block and the low level of demand for business and international travel. If recovery trends hold, we expect positive cash generation for the June quarter and see a path to return to profitability in the September quarter as the demand recovery progresses."

March Quarter Financial Results

Adjusted pre-tax loss of $2.9 billion excludes $1.2 billion of benefit related to the first payroll support program extension (PSP2), which is partially offset among other items by the debt extinguishment charges incurred when prepaying our $1.5 billion slots, gates and routes term loan

excludes of benefit related to the first payroll support program extension (PSP2), which is partially offset among other items by the debt extinguishment charges incurred when prepaying our slots, gates and routes term loan Adjusted operating revenue of $3.6 billion declined 65 percent on 55 percent lower sellable capacity (see Note A) versus March quarter 2019

declined 65 percent on 55 percent lower sellable capacity (see Note A) versus March quarter 2019 Total operating expense, which includes the $1.2 billion benefit related to PSP2, decreased $3.9 billion over the March quarter 2019. Adjusted for the benefit related to PSP2 and third-party refinery sales, total operating expense decreased $3.1 billion or 33 percent in the March quarter compared to March quarter 2019, driven by capacity- and revenue-related expense reductions, lower salaries and related costs and strong cost management across the business

benefit related to PSP2, decreased over the March quarter 2019. Adjusted for the benefit related to PSP2 and third-party refinery sales, total operating expense decreased or 33 percent in the March quarter compared to March quarter 2019, driven by capacity- and revenue-related expense reductions, lower salaries and related costs and strong cost management across the business During the March quarter, cash burn (see Note B) averaged $11 million per day and turned positive in the month of March with cash generation of $4 million per day

per day and turned positive in the month of March with cash generation of per day At the end of the March quarter, the company had $16.6 billion in liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn revolving credit facilities. The company had total debt and finance lease obligations of $29.0 billion with adjusted net debt of $19.1 billion , which was higher than prior guidance as a result of aircraft financing decisions

June Quarter 2021 Outlook



2Q21 Forecast Scheduled Capacity 1 Down ~32% Sellable Capacity 1 Down ~40% Total Revenue 1, 2 Down 50% - 55% Fuel Price ($/gal) 2 $1.85 - $1.95 CASM-Ex 1, 2 Up 6% - 9% Capital Expenditures ~$550 million Adjusted Net Debt 2,3 $19.0 – $19.5 billion

1 Compared to June quarter 2019 2 Non-GAAP measure 3 Includes estimated PSP3 funds of ~$2.7 billion expected to be received in the June quarter 2021

Revenue Environment

"Recent demand trends are encouraging with rising confidence in air travel as vaccination rates improve and travel restrictions ease, with current domestic leisure bookings 85% recovered to 2019 levels," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president. "In the June quarter, we expect significant sequential improvement in revenue as leisure demand accelerates into the peak summer period and we add capacity efficiently with the removal of our seat block May 1 with revenues recovering to 45 to 50 percent of 2019."

Delta's adjusted operating revenue of $3.6 billion for the March quarter was down 65 percent compared to the March quarter 2019, a four-point sequential improvement from December quarter 2020. Passenger revenues declined 70 percent in the March quarter 2021 compared to March quarter 2019 on 55 percent lower sellable capacity as Delta was the only carrier to continue blocking middle seats. Domestic passenger revenues were down 66 percent versus March quarter 2019, but up more than five-points in comparison to the preceding quarter's results driven by leisure demand. International passenger revenue remains limited at down 81 percent compared to March quarter 2019, driven by continued travel restrictions.

For the month of March, passenger revenue was 50 percent higher than February, nearly 15-points better than normal seasonality trends driven by momentum in leisure demand. Net cash sales, defined as tickets purchased less tickets refunded, doubled from the month of January to the month of March and are continuing to improve. Corporate demand declined 80 percent versus the March quarter 2019. The corporate recovery showed signs of improvement during the quarter with March volumes improving relative to February at a rate twice the normal seasonal growth between the two months.

Non-ticket revenues outperformed passenger revenues, with cargo revenues up 12 percent versus the March quarter 2019 and total loyalty revenues down 48 percent. American Express remuneration declined 23 percent over the same period as card spend continues to recover faster than passenger traffic.

Cost Performance

"I'm pleased with how the team came together to deliver for each other and our customers, while producing great cost performance. As the recovery begins to take root, I'm excited to see our focus shift from stabilizing the company's financial position to creating value by returning to profitability, generating cash and restoring our balance sheet," said Gary Chase, Delta's interim co-chief financial officer. "We expect to narrow our June quarter adjusted pre-tax loss to $1 to $1.5 billion, with progressive improvement to a breakeven result for the month of June."

Total adjusted operating expense for the March quarter decreased $3.1 billion excluding the $1.2 billion PSP2 benefit and other COVID-19 related items. Delta's CASM was 9 percent lower than the March quarter 2019. CASM, adjusted was 4.1 percent higher than the March quarter 2019 on 36 percent less capacity. Expense performance was driven by a $923 million, or 47 percent reduction in fuel expense versus the March quarter 2019, a 38 percent reduction in maintenance expense and lower volume- and revenue-related expenses. Salaries and related costs and profit sharing of $2.2 billion were down 25 percent compared to the March quarter 2019. Fuel efficiency (see Note A) improved 12 percent in the March quarter versus the same period in 2019, with nearly half of the improvement a result of our fleet renewal efforts. The rest is driven by factors that we expect to be temporary including reduced air congestion and lower load factors.

Compared to the March quarter 2019, our total adjusted operating expense was down 33 percent versus our initial guide of down 35 to 40 percent. Higher fuel expense drove a nearly $100 million variance compared to our projections in January. Adjusted fuel price of $1.91 per gallon was up 33 percent for the quarter compared to the December quarter 2020 and above initial expectations on higher than expected market prices and losses at the refinery equivalent to 23¢ per gallon. Non-fuel expenses were higher than projected due to employee-related COVID prevention expenses, including vaccines and testing, and recovery-related costs.

Non-operating expense for the March quarter was up $43 million compared to the March quarter 2019, driven primarily by higher interest expense, partially offset by a gain on our Wheels Up investment.

During the March quarter we have reclassified certain amounts which were previously allocated to regional carrier expense to their natural line items within operating expense. These reclassifications better reflect the nature of these expenses and how management views them. This allocation was approximately $900 million in 2020, including $325 million in the March quarter 2020, and $1.4 billion in 2019, including $355 million in the March quarter 2019. The remaining amounts in the regional carrier expense represent payments to our regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements and the expenses of our wholly owned regional subsidiary, Endeavor Air, Inc. See Note C for a summary of this reallocation by operating expense line item.

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

"With our cash flow and earnings close to inflection, we have begun our journey of de-levering," said Gary Chase, Delta's interim co-chief financial officer. "By the end of the June quarter, we will have reduced financial obligations by nearly $10 billion in a combination of paying down debt and accelerating pension funding since last fall. This reflects an unprecedented turnaround in the health of our pension plans over the last decade, securing the future of our retirees."

At the end of the March quarter, the company had total debt and finance lease obligations of $29.0 billion with adjusted net debt of $19.1 billion, $8.6 billion higher than December 2019. The company's total debt had a weighted average interest rate of 4.5 percent at March quarter-end. During the quarter, the company prepaid its $1.5 billion slots, gates and routes term loan. By the end of the June quarter, total debt repaid and pension funding since the end of September quarter 2020 is expected to total nearly $10 billion.

As previously announced during the quarter, the company voluntarily funded $1 billion into its pension plans on April 1. The company is evaluating up to $1 billion of additional voluntary contribution later this year to fully fund the pension plans based on terms included in the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 related to pension funding. At this level of funding, investment returns are expected to satisfy future benefit payments, which we believe would eliminate any material cash contributions to the plans going forward.

Cash generated from operations during the quarter was $691 million, including the benefit from PSP2. Daily cash burn averaged $11 million for the quarter, turning positive in the month of March, with cash generation of $4 million per day as consumers gained confidence to travel and began buying tickets for travel further out, driving an extension of the booking curve. With this booking curve improvement, the company's Air Traffic Liability reversed a three-quarter trend of decline, increasing by more than $800 million since the end of 2020. Travel credits represent nearly 50 percent of the Air Traffic Liability and represent approximately 10 to 15 percent of average daily bookings.

Delta ended the March quarter with $16.6 billion in liquidity, including $2.6 billion in undrawn revolver capacity. The company anticipates receiving approximately $2.7 billion in the June quarter from the U.S. Treasury under PSP3.

Other Highlights from the March quarter

Culture and People:

Restored our people to full hours on January 1, 2021 and announced plans to recall all 1,700 pilots that had been placed on inactive status

and announced plans to recall all 1,700 pilots that had been placed on inactive status Vaccinated more than 44 percent of employees as of April 15, 2021 in keeping with our key priority of protecting our people

in keeping with our key priority of protecting our people Administered more than 130,000 COVID-19 tests to employees during the quarter as part of our industry-leading testing program to help reduce the transmission of the virus

Committed to accelerating the funding of our pension plans with a $1 billion voluntary contribution in April and evaluating up to $1 billion in additional contribution later this year

voluntary contribution in April and evaluating up to in additional contribution later this year Committed to provide more equitable access to Delta benefits. This year, all Customer Service Agents will become eligible for all Delta benefits, including healthcare, as the Ready Reserve program is sunset

Recognized by FORTUNE as the most admired airline in the world for the 10th time

Strengthened our executive management team with the addition of Dr. Henry Ting , the industry's first Chief Health Officer, Alain Bellemare , President-International and Michelle Horn , Chief Strategy Officer

Customer Experience and Loyalty:

Earned a hospital-grade "Diamond" rating from Airline Passenger Experience Association for cleanliness

Launched industry-first status accelerators, allowing customers to earn up to 75 percent more toward Medallion Status on most ticket types, including Award Travel

Announced the return of snack and beverage service to all flights beginning April 14, 2021 , with the introduction of contactless payment technology, utilizing input from our flight attendants and our partners at Mayo Clinic

, with the introduction of contactless payment technology, utilizing input from our flight attendants and our partners at Mayo Clinic Extended the validity of all tickets expiring in 2021 and all tickets purchased in 2021 to now expire December 31, 2022

Extended the existing change fee waiver for all tickets purchased through April 30, 2021

Created and launched a new interactive digital map to search by price or destination type. The tool integrates with Delta's streamlined digital Travel Planning Center, a one-stop guide to resources to manage travel restrictions, testing requirements and everything else along the travel journey

Introduced nine new routes and added flights to more than 20 top leisure destinations this summer, complementing our recently announced Alaska service expansion

service expansion Launched enhanced elite reciprocal loyalty benefits on Delta and WestJet

Environmental, Social and Governance:

Realized 12 percent in fuel efficiency improvements during the March quarter 2021 vs March quarter 2019, with nearly half the improvement directly tied to our fleet renewal efforts. The remaining impact was driven by operational benefits that we expect to be temporary, including reduced air congestion and lower load factors

Collaborating with our corporate customers to address aviation emissions with dedicated sustainable aviation fuel

Addressed the majority of our airline's 13 million metric tons of carbon emissions from March – December 2020 through high quality, verified carbon offsets. Two key projects Delta supported were Rimba Raya and Keo Seima, which protect forests through a community-driven conservation model involving local communities in Indonesia and Cambodia. We expect to address the remaining emissions from that 2020 period during the June quarter 2021

through high quality, verified carbon offsets. Two key projects Delta supported were Rimba Raya and Keo Seima, which protect forests through a community-driven conservation model involving local communities in and Cambodia. We expect to address the remaining emissions from that 2020 period during the June quarter 2021 Partnered with the State of Georgia and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to create free COVID-19 vaccination sites in the ATL airport and at the Delta Flight Museum, with more than 57,000 vaccinations, including to our employees, provided during the March quarter

and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to create free COVID-19 vaccination sites in the ATL airport and at the Delta Flight Museum, with more than 57,000 vaccinations, including to our employees, provided during the March quarter Enhanced hiring practices to reduce bias in job descriptions and qualifications, introducing hiring manager training to ensure fair and inclusive interviews, and improving reporting to monitor diversity in candidates and hires

Payroll Support Program / Government Grant Accounting

In the March quarter, $1.2 billion of PSP2 was recognized as a contra-expense, which is reflected as "government grant recognition" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The remaining funds under PSP2 are expected to be recognized in the June quarter.

March Quarter Results

March quarter results have been adjusted primarily for the government grant recognition, unrealized gains on investments, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment and equity method losses and restructuring charges as described in the below reconciliations.



GAAP $

Change %

Change ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 1Q21 1Q19 Pre-tax (loss)/income (1,515)

946

(2,461)

NM

Net (loss)/income (1,177)

730

(1,907)

NM

Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (1.85)

1.09

(2.94)

NM

Operating revenue 4,150

10,472

(6,322)

(60) % Operating expense 5,548

9,452

(3,904)

(41) % Total debt and finance lease obligations 29,043

10,764

18,279

NM

Fuel expense 1,017

1,978

(961)

(49) % Total cost per available seat mile (CASM) (cents) 13.83

15.14

(1.31)

(9) % Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) (cents) 10.34

16.78

(6.44)

(38) % Average fuel price per gallon 1.87

2.06

(0.19)

(9) %



Adjusted $

Change %

Change ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 1Q21 1Q19 Pre-tax (loss)/income (2,919)

831

(3,750)

NM

Net (loss)/income (2,256)

639

(2,895)

NM

Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (3.55)

0.96

(4.51)

NM

Operating revenue 3,610

10,381

(6,771)

(65) % Operating expense 6,261

9,354

(3,093)

(33) % Adjusted net debt 19,102

10,198

8,904

87 % Fuel expense 1,040

1,963

(923)

(47) % CASM, adjusted (cents) 15.61

14.99

0.62

4 % Consolidated unit cost (CASM-Ex) (cents) 13.01

11.49

1.52

13 % TRASM, adjusted (cents) 9.00

16.63

(7.63)

(46) % Average fuel price per gallon 1.91

2.04

(0.13)

(6) %

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended





March 31,



(in millions, except per share data) 2021 2019 $ Change % Change Operating Revenue:







Passenger $ 2,748

$ 9,254

$ (6,506)

(70) % Cargo 215

192

23

12 % Other 1,187

1,026

161

16 % Total operating revenue 4,150

10,472

(6,322)

(60) %









Operating Expense:







Salaries and related costs 2,202

2,732

(530)

(19) % Aircraft fuel and related taxes 1,017

1,978

(961)

(49) % Ancillary businesses and refinery 706

351

355

NM

Contracted services 519

709

(190)

(27) % Landing fees and other rents 493

524

(31)

(6) % Depreciation and amortization 492

615

(123)

(20) % Regional carrier expense 401

538

(137)

(25) % Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs 294

476

(182)

(38) % Passenger service 118

288

(170)

(59) % Passenger commissions and other selling expenses 110

474

(364)

(77) % Aircraft rent 104

102

2

2 % Restructuring charges (44)

—

(44)

NM

Government grant recognition (1,186)

—

(1,186)

NM

Profit sharing —

220

(220)

(100) % Other 322

445

(123)

(28) % Total operating expense 5,548

9,452

(3,904)

(41) %









Operating (Loss)/Income (1,398)

1,020

(2,418)

NM











Non-Operating Expense:







Interest expense, net (361)

(83)

(278)

NM

Impairments and equity method losses (54)

(54)

—

— % Gain on investments, net 262

100

162

NM

Miscellaneous, net 36

(37)

73

NM

Total non-operating expense, net (117)

(74)

(43)

58 %









(Loss)/Income Before Income Taxes (1,515)

946

(2,461)

NM











Income Tax Benefit/(Provision) 338

(216)

554

NM











Net (Loss)/Income (1,177)

730

(1,907)

NM











Basic (Loss)/Earnings Per Share $ (1.85)

$ 1.10





Diluted (Loss)/Earnings Per Share $ (1.85)

$ 1.09















Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 636

665





Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 636

667



















DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Passenger Revenue (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended





March 31,



(in millions) 2021 2019 $ Change % Change Ticket- Main cabin $ 1,399

$ 4,721

$ (3,322)

(70) % Ticket- Business cabin and premium products 878

3,267

(2,389)

(73) % Loyalty travel awards 241

692

(451)

(65) % Travel-related services 230

574

(344)

(60) % Total passenger revenue $ 2,748

$ 9,254

$ (6,506)

(70) %





























DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Other Revenue (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended





March 31,



(in millions) 2021 2019 $ Change % Change Ancillary businesses and refinery $ 726

$ 369

$ 357

97 % Loyalty program 368

474

(106)

(22) % Miscellaneous 93

183

(90)

(49) % Total other revenue $ 1,187

$ 1,026

$ 161

16 %











DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Total Revenue (Unaudited)























Increase (Decrease)







1Q21 versus 1Q19 Revenue

1Q21 ($M)

Change vs 2019 Unit Revenue Yield Capacity Domestic $ 2,280



(66)% (53)% (21)% (27)% Atlantic

142



(87)% (59)% 1% (68)% Latin America

264



(69)% (65)% (26)% (11)% Pacific

62



(89)% (65)% 77% (69)% Total Passenger $ 2,748



(70)% (54)% (15)% (36)% Cargo Revenue

215



12%





Other Revenue

1,187



16%





Total Revenue $ 4,150



(60)% (38)%



Third Party Refinery Sales

(540)











Total Revenue, adjusted $ 3,610



(65)% (46)%





















DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

Statistical Summary

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021 2019 Change Revenue passenger miles (millions) 17,948

51,617

(65)

% Available seat miles (millions) 40,118

62,416

(36)

% Passenger mile yield (cents) 15.31

17.93

(15)

% Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents) 6.85

14.83

(54)

% Total revenue per available seat mile (cents) 10.34

16.78

(38)

% TRASM, adjusted - see Note B (cents) 9.00

16.63

(46)

% Total cost per available seat mile (cents) 13.83

15.14

(9)

% CASM-Ex - see Note B (cents) 13.01

11.49

13

% CASM, adjusted - see Note B (cents) 15.61

14.99

4

% Passenger load factor 45 % 83 % (38)

pts Fuel gallons consumed (millions) 545

962

(43)

% Average price per fuel gallon $ 1.87

$ 2.06

(9)

% Average price per fuel gallon, adjusted - see Note B $ 1.91

$ 2.04

(6)

%

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,

(in millions) 2021 2019

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net (loss) income $ (1,177)

$ 730



Depreciation and amortization 492

615



Changes in air traffic liability 811

1,938



Changes in profit sharing —

(1,069)



Deferred government grant recognition 847

—



Changes in balance sheet and other, net (282)

(272)



Net cash provided by operating activities 691

1,942











Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions:





Flight equipment, including advance refunds/(payments) (132)

(1,059)



Ground property and equipment, including technology (306)

(301)



Purchase of short-term investments (3,161)

—



Redemption of short-term investments 3,371

206



Other, net 168

58



Net cash used in investing activities (60)

(1,096)











Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Proceeds from short-term obligations —

1,750



Proceeds from long-term obligations 924

500



Payments on debt and finance lease obligations (1,775)

(1,285)



Repurchase of common stock —

(1,325)



Cash dividends —

(233)



Other, net 61

(16)



Net cash used in financing activities (790)

(609)











Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Equivalents (159)

237



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,055

2,748



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period 9,896

2,985











The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets to the total of the same such amounts shown above:











Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,460

$ 1,910



Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other 213

57



Other assets:





Cash restricted for airport construction 1,223

1,018



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 9,896

$ 2,985























DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













March 31,

December 31, (in millions) 2021

2020 ASSETS Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,460



$ 8,307



Short-term investments 5,575



5,789



Accounts receivable, net 1,837



1,396



Fuel inventory 457



377



Expendable parts and supplies inventories, net 371



355



Prepaid expenses and other 1,153



1,180



Total current assets 17,853



17,404











Property and Equipment, Net:







Property and equipment, net 26,862



26,529











Other Assets:







Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,577



5,733



Goodwill 9,753



9,753



Identifiable intangibles, net 6,009



6,011



Cash restricted for airport construction 1,223



1,556



Equity investments 1,929



1,665



Deferred income taxes, net 2,306



1,988



Other noncurrent assets 1,571



1,357



Total other assets 28,368



28,063

Total assets $ 73,083



$ 71,996











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:







Current maturities of debt and finance leases $ 2,983



$ 1,732



Current maturities of operating leases 653



678



Air traffic liability 5,105



4,044



Accounts payable 3,432



2,840



Accrued salaries and related benefits 2,182



2,086



Loyalty program deferred revenue 2,439



1,777



Fuel card obligation 1,100



1,100



Other accrued liabilities 2,794



1,670



Total current liabilities 20,688



15,927











Noncurrent Liabilities:







Debt and finance leases 26,061



27,425



Noncurrent air traffic liability 250



500



Pension, postretirement and related benefits 10,396



10,630



Loyalty program deferred revenue 4,846



5,405



Noncurrent operating leases 5,568



5,713



Other noncurrent liabilities 4,792



4,862



Total noncurrent liabilities 51,913



54,535











Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' Equity: 482



1,534

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 73,083



$ 71,996



Note A: Scheduled capacity, also referred to as available seat miles or ASMs and which we have historically presented as a capacity measure, equals the total number of seats available for transporting passengers during a reporting period multiplied by the total number of miles flown during that period. Sellable capacity refers to available seat miles after giving effect to blocked seats. Cost and revenue unit metrics in this release, including all measures presented in the statistical summary and in Note B, are calculated on the basis of scheduled capacity. Fuel efficiency refers to the percentage change in fuel consumption rate period over period, which is calculated as fuel gallons consumed divided by ASMs.

Note B: The following tables show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons Delta uses these measures are described below. Reconciliations may not calculate due to rounding.

Delta sometimes uses information ("non-GAAP financial measures") that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Under the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. The tables below show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Projections. Delta is not able to reconcile forward looking non-GAAP financial measures because the adjusting items such as those used in the reconciliations below will not be known until the end of the period and could be significant.

Pre-Tax (Loss)/Income, Net (Loss)/Income, and Diluted (Loss)/Earnings per Share, adjusted. In the current period, pre-tax (loss)/income, net (loss)/income, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share, adjusted exclude the following items directly related to the impact of COVID-19 and our response for comparability with the prior period:

Restructuring charges. During 2020, we recorded restructuring charges, including certain accruals, following strategic business decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the March quarter 2021, we recognized $44 million of adjustments to certain of those restructuring charges, representing changes in our estimates.

Government grant recognition. We recognized $1.2 billion of the grant proceeds from the first payroll support program extension as a contra-expense. We are recognizing the grant proceeds as contra-expense based on the periods that the funds are intended to compensate and expect to use all proceeds from the first payroll support program extension by the end of the June quarter 2021.

Impairments and equity method losses. These adjustments relate to recording our share of the losses recorded by our equity method investees.

Loss on extinguishment of debt. This adjustment relates to early termination of a portion of our debt that was incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We also regularly adjust pre-tax (loss)/income, net (loss)/income, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share for the following items to determine pre-tax (loss)/income, net (loss)/income, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share, adjusted for the reasons described below. We include the income tax effect of adjustments when presenting net (loss)/income, adjusted.

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges. Mark-to-market ("MTM") adjustments are defined as fair value changes recorded in periods other than the settlement period. Such fair value changes are not necessarily indicative of the actual settlement value of the underlying hedge in the contract settlement period. Settlements represent cash received or paid on hedge contracts settled during the applicable period.

Equity investment MTM adjustments. We adjust for our proportionate share of our equity method investee, Virgin Atlantic's, hedge portfolio MTM adjustments (recorded in non-operating expense) to allow investors to understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

MTM adjustments on investments. Unrealized gains/losses result from our equity investments that are accounted for at fair value in non-operating expense. These gains/losses are driven by changes in stock prices, foreign currency fluctuations and other valuation techniques for investments in companies without publicly-traded shares. Adjusting for these gains/losses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

Delta Private Jets adjustment. Because we combined Delta Private Jets with Wheels Up in January 2020, we have excluded the impact of Delta Private Jets from 2019 results for comparability.



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Pre-Tax Income Net

Net Loss (in millions, except per share data) Loss Tax Loss

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ (1,515)

$ 338

$ (1,177)



$ (1.85)

Adjusted for:









Restructuring charges (44)

10

(34)





Government grant recognition (1,186)

276

(910)





Impairments and equity method losses 54

(12)

42





Loss on extinguishment of debt 56

(13)

43





MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (23)

5

(18)





MTM adjustments on investments (262)

59

(203)





Non-GAAP $ (2,919)

$ 663

$ (2,256)



$ (3.55)



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Pre-Tax Income Net

Net Income (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 946

$ (216)

$ 730



$ 1.09

Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 8

(2)

6





Equity investment MTM adjustments (21)

5

(16)





MTM adjustments on investments (100)

20

(80)





Delta Private Jets adjustment (1)

—

(1)





Non-GAAP $ 831

$ (193)

$ 639



$ 0.96

















Operating Revenue, adjusted and Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile ("TRASM"), adjusted. We adjust operating revenue and TRASM for third party refinery sales for the reasons described below. We make an adjustment related to Delta Private Jets for the same reason described above under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income, net (loss)/income, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share, adjusted.

Third-party refinery sales. We adjust operating revenue and TRASM for refinery sales to third parties to determine operating revenue, adjusted and TRASM, adjusted because these revenues are not related to our airline segment. Operating revenue, adjusted and TRASM, adjusted therefore provides a more meaningful comparison of revenue from our airline operations to the rest of the airline industry.







Three Months Ended

1Q21 vs 1Q19 % Change (in millions)

March 31, 2021 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019

Operating revenue $ 4,150

$ 12,536

$ 10,472





Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (540)

(40)

(48)





Delta Private Jets adjustment —

(49)

(43)





Operating revenue, adjusted $ 3,610

$ 12,448

$ 10,381



(65) %





































Three Months Ended



Change (in millions)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019





Operating revenue $ 3,973

$ 11,439







Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (441)

(2)







Delta Private Jets adjustment —

(53)







Operating revenue, adjusted $ 3,532

$ 11,384





(69) %





































Three Months Ended









March 31, 2021 March 31, 2019



Change TRASM (cents) 10.34

16.78







Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (1.35)

(0.08)







Delta Private Jets adjustment —

(0.07)







TRASM, adjusted 9.00

16.63





(46) %

















Operating Expense, adjusted and CASM, adjusted. In the current period, operating expense, adjusted and CASM, adjusted exclude the following items directly related to the impact of COVID-19 and our response: restructuring charges and government grant recognition, as discussed above under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income, net (loss)/income, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share, adjusted. We also adjust operating expense and CASM for MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges, third-party refinery sales, and Delta Private Jets for the same reasons described above under the headings pre-tax (loss)/income, net (loss)/income, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share, adjusted, and operating revenue, adjusted and TRASM, adjusted to determine operating expense, adjusted and CASM, adjusted.





Operating Expense

CASM



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (operating expense in millions, CASM in cents) March 31, 2021

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2021 March 31, 2019 GAAP $ 5,548



$ 9,452



13.83

15.14

Adjusted for:











Restructuring charges 44



—



0.11

—

Government grant recognition 1,186



—



2.96

—

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 23



(8)



0.06

(0.01)

Third-party refinery sales (540)



(48)



(1.35)

(0.08)

Delta Private Jets adjustment —



(42)



—

(0.07)

Non-GAAP $ 6,261



$ 9,354



15.61

14.99



































Cash (Burn)/Generation. We present cash (burn)/generation because management believes this metric is helpful to investors to evaluate the company's ability to maintain liquidity and return to cash generation. The company defines cash (burn)/generation as net cash from operating activities and net cash from investing activities, adjusted for (i) net redemptions of short-term investments, (ii) strategic investments and related, (iii) net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other, (iv) aircraft financing arrangements, (v) government grant proceeds, and (vi) other charges that are not representative of our core operations, such as charges associated with our voluntary separation and early retirement programs. Adjustments include:

Net redemptions of short-term investments. Net redemptions of short-term investments represent the net purchase and sale activity of investments and marketable securities in the period, including gains and losses. We adjust for this activity to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow generated by our operations.

Strategic investments and related. Cash flows related to our investments in and related transactions with other airlines are included in our GAAP investing activities. We adjust for this activity because it provides a more meaningful comparison to our airline industry peers.

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities and capital expenditures. We have adjusted for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow and capital expenditures that are core to our operations in the periods shown.

Aircraft financing arrangements. Cash flows from payments reported within investing activities related to the purchase of aircraft that are fully financed in the period are removed from free cash flow in calculating daily cash burn to better illustrate the cash generated from our core operations.

Government grant proceeds. Cash flows related to the PSP Extension grant proceeds, reported within operating activities in GAAP results. We adjust free cash flow for this item in calculating daily cash burn to better illustrate the cash from our core operations.

Voluntary programs. Cash flows from the voluntary separation and early retirement programs offered to employees during 2020, reported within operating activities in GAAP results. We adjust free cash flow for this item in calculating daily cash burn to better illustrate the cash from our core operations.









Three Months Ended Month Ended (in millions)



March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 691

$ 1,079

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(60)

419

Adjustments:





Net redemptions of short-term investments

(210)

(531)

Strategic investments and related

(19)

—

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other

308

62

Total free cash flow

$ 710

$ 1,030

Aircraft financing arrangements

170

57

Government grant proceeds

(2,033)

(1,001)

Voluntary programs

144

43

Adjusted free cash flow

$ (1,009)

$ 128

Days in period

90

31

Average daily cash (burn)/generation

$ (11)

$ 4



























Adjusted Net Debt. Delta uses adjusted total debt, including aircraft rent, in addition to adjusted debt and finance leases, to present estimated financial obligations. Delta reduces adjusted total debt by cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and LGA restricted cash, resulting in adjusted net debt, to present the amount of assets needed to satisfy the debt. Management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile.









(in millions)

March 31, 2021 Debt and finance lease obligations

$ 29,043

Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities



2,271

Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue cost, net and other

226

Adjusted debt and finance lease obligations

$ 31,540

Plus: 7x last twelve months' aircraft rent

2,819

Adjusted total debt

$ 34,359

Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

(14,035)

Less: LGA restricted cash

(1,223)

Adjusted net debt

$ 19,102

















(in millions)

December 31, 2019 Debt and finance lease obligations

$ 11,160

Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue cost, net and other

(115)

Adjusted debt and finance lease obligations

$ 11,044

Plus: 7x last twelve months' aircraft rent

2,963

Adjusted total debt

$ 14,007

Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

(2,882)

Less: LGA restricted cash

(636)

Adjusted net debt

$ 10,489

















(in millions)

March 31, 2019 Debt and finance lease obligations

$ 10,764

Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue cost, net and other

(82)

Adjusted debt and finance lease obligations

$ 10,683

Plus: 7x last twelve months' aircraft rent

2,809

Adjusted total debt

$ 13,492

Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

(1,910)

Less: LGA restricted cash

(1,383)

Adjusted net debt

$ 10,198











Fuel expense, adjusted and Average fuel price per gallon, adjusted. We adjust fuel expense for MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges and Delta Private Jets for the same reasons described under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income, net (loss)/ income, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share, adjusted.















Average Price Per Gallon



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 31, December 31, March 31,



March 31, December 31, March 31, (in millions, except per gallon data) 2021 2020 2019



2021 2020 2019 Total fuel expense $ 1,017

$ 723

$ 1,978





$ 1.87

$ 1.45

$ 2.06

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 23

(6)

(8)





0.04

(0.01)

(0.01)

Delta Private Jets adjustment —

—

(7)





—

—

(0.01)

Total fuel expense, adjusted $ 1,040

$ 717

$ 1,963





$ 1.91

$ 1.44

$ 2.04





































Percent change 2021 compared to 2019 (47) %















Non-Fuel Unit Cost or Cost per Available Seat Mile, ("CASM-Ex"). In the current period, CASM-Ex excludes the following items directly related to the impact of COVID-19 and our response: restructuring charges and government grant recognition, as discussed above under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income, net (loss)/income, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share, adjusted. We adjust for refinery sales to third parties for the same reason described above under the heading operating revenue, adjusted and TRASM, adjusted. We adjust for Delta Private Jets for the same reason described above under the heading pre-tax (loss)/income, net (loss)/income, and diluted (loss)/earnings per share, adjusted. We also adjust CASM for the following items to determine CASM-Ex for the reasons described below.

Aircraft fuel and related taxes. The volatility in fuel prices impacts the comparability of year-over-year financial performance. The adjustment for aircraft fuel and related taxes allows investors to understand and analyze our non-fuel costs and year-over-year financial performance.

Profit sharing. We adjust for profit sharing because this adjustment allows investors to better understand and analyze our recurring cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.









Three Months Ended

1Q21 vs 1Q19 % Change







March 31, 2021 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019

CASM (cents) 13.83

14.51

15.14





Adjusted for:









Restructuring charges 0.11

—

—





Government grant recognition 2.96

—

—





Aircraft fuel and related taxes (2.54)

(3.19)

(3.17)





Third-party refinery sales (1.35)

(0.06)

(0.08)





Profit sharing —

(0.72)

(0.35)





Delta Private Jets adjustment —

(0.06)

(0.05)





CASM-Ex 13.01

10.47

11.49



13 %































Note C: We previously allocated certain costs (such as landing fees and other rents, salaries and related costs and contracted services) to regional carrier expense in our income statement based on relevant statistics (such as passenger counts). Beginning in the March quarter 2021 we are no longer performing this allocation and have reclassified the costs presented in prior periods to align with this presentation. This reclassification better reflects the nature of, and how management views, these regional carrier related expenses. The remaining amounts in regional carrier expense represent payments to our regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements and the expenses of our wholly owned regional subsidiary, Endeavor Air, Inc.

The tables below show only the impacted operating expense line items in 2020 and 2019. This reclassification has no impact on total operating expense, which remains unchanged.



Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Previously

Reported Currently

Reported

Previously

Reported Currently

Reported

Previously

Reported Currently

Reported

Previously

Reported Currently

Reported







Operating Expense:





















Salaries and related costs $ 2,771

$ 2,862



$ 2,086

$ 2,127



$ 1,956

$ 2,012



$ 1,940

$ 2,001

Contracted services 675

748



344

369



379

419



381

417

Landing fees and other rents 467

550



350

422



378

458



323

403

Regional carrier expense 902

577



497

338



488

290



591

380

Passenger commissions and other selling expenses 358

398



45

50



94

100



84

95

Passenger service 257

273



88

91



88

92



90

95

Other 511

533



196

209



238

250



218

236





Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Previously

Reported Currently

Reported

Previously

Reported Currently

Reported

Previously

Reported Currently

Reported

Previously

Reported Currently

Reported







Operating Expense:





















Salaries and related costs $ 2,639

$ 2,732



$ 2,752

$ 2,847



$ 2,884

$ 2,976



$ 2,949

$ 3,046

Contracted services 632

709



657

731



685

760



668

742

Landing fees and other rents 419

524



442

548



460

566



440

538

Regional carrier expense 893

538



905

542



900

543



885

536

Passenger commissions and other selling expenses 427

474



538

597



539

597



488

542

Passenger service 271

288



322

340



345

360



313

325

Other 429

445



413

424



476

487



455

469



