Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Delta Air Lines

Apr 25, 2024, 16:30 ET

ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2024, and will be paid on June 4, 2024.

About Delta

Through the warmth and service of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) people and the power of innovation, Delta never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on over 4,000 daily flights to more than 290 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 190 million customers in 2023 – safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was again recognized as North America's most on-time airline by Cirium. We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and respected across every point of their journey with us.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

Also from this source

Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported financial results for the March quarter and provided its outlook for the June quarter. Highlights of the...
Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of March Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of March Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its March quarter 2024 financial results at 10 a.m. EDT,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics