Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend

Delta Air Lines

08 Feb, 2024, 16:30 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 26, 2024, and will be paid on March 18, 2024.

About Delta

No one better connects the world

Through the warmth and service of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) people and the power of innovation, Delta never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

100,000 Delta people lead the way in delivering a world-class customer experience on over 4,000 daily flights to more than 280 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 190 million customers in 2023 – safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was again recognized as North America's most on-time airline. We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and respected across every point of their journey with us.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

