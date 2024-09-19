Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Delta Air Lines

Sep 19, 2024, 16:30 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2024, and will be paid on October 31, 2024.

About Delta

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on over 4,000 daily flights to more than 290 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 190 million customers in 2023 – safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was recognized by J.D. Power this year for being No. 1 in First/Business and Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction. The airline also was again recognized as North America's most on-time airline by Cirium.

We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Delta Air Lines to Present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Delta Air Lines to Present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference at 10 a.m. EDT / 7 a.m. PDT on Thursday,...
Delta Air Lines Announces June Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delta Air Lines Announces June Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported financial results for the June quarter and provided its outlook for the September quarter. Highlights of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics