Delta Air Lines Orders up to 60 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Grow, Modernize Widebody Fleet

Global carrier orders 787-10 airplanes for international expansion

Ultra-efficient, spacious widebody jets will also support fleet modernization

Latest purchase brings Delta's order book to 130 Boeing airplanes as it builds future fleet

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Delta Air Lines today announced the U.S. carrier placed its first direct order for up to 60 787 Dreamliners to support long-haul international growth and renew the airline's widebody fleet. Delta's purchase of 30 787-10 jets – with opportunity for up to 30 more of the largest 787 variant – will enable the airline's expansion and modernization plans on high-demand transatlantic and South American routes.

Delta Air Lines orders up to 60 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to grow and modernize widebody fleet.

"Delta is building the fleet for the future, enhancing the customer experience, driving operational improvements and providing steady replacements for less efficient, older aircraft in the decade to come," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer. "Most importantly, these aircraft will be operated by the best aviation professionals in the industry, providing Delta's welcoming, elevated and caring service to travelers worldwide."

With capacity for up to 336 passengers and 25% lower fuel use than the airplanes it replaces, the 787-10 offers the lowest operating cost per seat of any widebody airplane. Delivering superior comfort for passengers, the 787 Dreamliner features the largest windows of any widebody airplane flying today and air that is pressurized at a lower cabin altitude, which will help Delta's customers arrive at their destinations feeling more refreshed.

"We are excited that Delta Air Lines has selected the 787-10 to join its fleet of the future. The 787 Dreamliner's unmatched efficiency, range, and passenger comfort make it a perfect fit for Delta's international expansion and fleet modernization," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Our team looks forward to delivering new Dreamliners to Delta and supporting their commitments to provide an exceptional passenger experience and advance sustainability in aviation."

With more than 460 Boeing airplanes currently in service, Delta has flown most Boeing single-aisle and widebody models across its domestic and international networks over the decades. This new widebody order further strengthens that partnership and supports U.S. aerospace manufacturing jobs across Boeing's production system and supply chain.

Today's purchase brings Delta's firm order book to 130 Boeing airplanes, including the airline's order for 100 737-10 jets. The efficiency and flexibility of the 787-10 and 737-10 will enable Delta to fly more passengers on more routes as the airline expands and diversifies its network.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing