Delta Air Lines Selects GE Aerospace GEnx Engines to Power New 787-10s

CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) announced today that Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) has selected GEnx engines to power 30 new Boeing 787-10s with options for 30 more aircraft. The agreement also includes spare engines and long-term services support.

GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, "For more than 60 years, GE Aerospace has been proud to partner with Delta Air Lines, and we're honored the GEnx now will be underwing to support their international growth plans. The GEnx engine will provide reliability, efficiency, and durability for years to come."

Engineered with advanced materials and cutting-edge technologies, the GEnx engine family represents a major leap in modern propulsion with higher time-on-wing and reliability. Since its introduction in 2011, the GEnx family has accumulated more than 70 million flight hours and today powers two-thirds of all 787 aircraft in operation.

Added Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer: "GE Aerospace's GEnx engines will enable us to connect our passengers to international destinations across the globe with greater efficiency and improved reliability and are foundational to our growth vision. We look forward to bringing these cutting-edge engines into our fleet."

GE Aerospace's relationship with Delta Air Lines began in 1956 powering the Convair 880 with CJ-805-3 engines. Today, Delta Air Lines operates an extensive fleet of more than 1,300 GE Aerospace and CFM* powered aircraft that includes CF6, CFM56-7B and LEAP engines.

*CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

