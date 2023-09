ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference at 11:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines